Adult education revamp to open new doors

Only a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on life as we knew it in March 2020, I was thoroughly enjoying myself learning something new.

We had recently run a notice in the Powhatan Today about the Winter 2020 session of the Powhatan County Public Schools’ Adult Continuing Education offerings, and a few of the more hobbyist classes caught my eye. Exploring Chocolate and Knife Skills 101 were both educational and delicious, and I had a fantastic time hanging out with a few old friends and meeting some new ones. Then the pandemic hit, and we could barely get a handle on regular educational offerings, much less recreational ones, for longer than I want to think about.

So when Roxanne Salerno, the county’s economic development manager, reached out a few weeks ago to let me know the adult education program was coming back with some changes, I was excited. If they brought the chocolate class back, I was all for reeducating myself. What’s that about repetition being the mother of learning?

Of course, if you read the story, you may remember that the program is coming back, but it will likely look quite different. Salerno has been assisting Jason Tibbs, director of facilities and career and technical education (CTE), and the adult education’s new part-time coordinator, Michael Ashton, to revitalize the program and make it more relevant to the needs of Powhatan’s business community.

With that in mind, they have been distributing surveys to local business leaders to gather information about what kind of adult education courses would best serve existing needs in the community. The survey can be found at https://forms.gle/X7CVWEiZLfc92NFc9 or people may request a paper copy by emailing Ashton at Michael.ashton@powhatan.k12.va.us. Return or fill out survey by March 22.

When I first saw some of the subject matters suggested in the survey, I admit to being a little disappointed. There were topics such as accounting basics, app development and design, customer service/retail skills, medical coding, project management essentials, security officer training, welding basics, career searching/switching, conversational Spanish and/or medical Spanish, supervision essentials and plumbing – none of which hold much appeal for me.

But after talking to the trio working to revamp the adult education program so it is highly useful to our local workforce, I tried to be a little more broadminded about the possibilities these changes could bring to local residents.

When you move to a rural locality like Powhatan, you get used to long drives to get where you need to go. We have some great businesses in the county, but they can’t fill every need, which necessitates having to drive sometimes to find items or services. To date, that has included many of the post-K-12 educational opportunities people might seek to do in person.

With that in mind, I looked at the list again. While I personally don’t have the desire or ambition to pursue HVAC courses or an infant toddler certificate for childcare workers, I can appreciate how having those opportunities close to home for our local residents can only be a good thing – for them and for current or potential employers.

After the survey, the organizers will be using the data they gathered to revamp the program and take a proposal to the school board for consideration. If all goes well, they want to have the first course offerings in place for the fall.

Mr. Tibbs previously told me the goal is to have the courses offered be “meaningful and applicable” to Powhatan. Whether I end up taking a course or not, it will be exciting to see adult education celebrated and embraced once again in the county.