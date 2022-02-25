After a season of challenges, Elizabeth Weimer is ready to represent Powhatan at states

Coming off her first season of cross country at Powhatan High School, freshman Elizabeth Weimer was dealing with a problem.

Transitioning quickly into the indoor track and field season, Weimer grappled with the adjustment to the new running surface that, up until a few weeks ago, caused her to deal with dizziness and self-doubt.

“I definitely went through a sort of mental block at the beginning of the season,” Weimer said. “So the previous races, I’m not necessarily preparing. I was too scared to run.”

After dealing with the obstacles that affected her both mentally and physically, Weimer now stands alone as the sole Powhatan runner representing the Indians at the VHSL Class 4 State Championships held at Liberty University on Feb. 28.

Weimer’s interest in the sport starts at the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, when she decided to train in preparation for soccer season. Though it wasn’t love at first sight, Weimer quickly realized that she was actually pretty good at beating the goals she set up for herself, first starting with a goal of a six-minute mile then eventually heading down to a mile in less than 5:50.

Once she began working with the coaches on the cross country team and evolving her training, she saw even more improvements in her pace.

“I was mainly training on my own, running every day and just trying to be in shape, and then I started getting some really good training from the coaches and figuring out how to actually train instead of just going out and running whenever,” she said.

After placing third in the 3200-meter dash at the Region 4B Indoor Championships with a time of 11 minutes, 47.42 seconds, Weimer’s remarkable performance has given her an opportunity to leave her mark on Powhatan track history after just a year with the team.

Though she’ll compete on her own, it was the support and advice of her coaching staff and teammates that helped her build back her confidence and prepare physically for the rigors of the sport. As the season wore on, she grew more comfortable and confident in her abilities while also taking the necessary precautions, particularly with her hydration and diet leading up to races. Once she got on the line for regionals, she felt like a significantly more prepared competitor.

“At regionals, I just kept thinking in my head that ‘oh you’ve prepared for this,’” she said. “Just telling myself positive things every day instead of focusing on the negative.”

Compared to her first race of the season at the Caroline Icebreaker Invitational on Dec. 4, Weimer’s regional finish was nearly four seconds better, and her Caroline time was good enough to earn her a first place finish in her first competition.

Another positive sign helping her through the season was the constant presence of fellow freshman Ella Green, who competes alongside Weimer in the 3200.

The two runners have known and competed with each other since middle school, and when Weimer started getting into running, Green was there as a source of friendly competition to help her continue her own development.

“It feels comforting when I’m racing knowing that I have one of my close friends running with me, and we can just kind of support each other throughout the whole thing,” Weimer said.

With states quickly approaching, Weimer has gotten her preparation in all aspects down to a form of consistent habit.

The pressures of making Powhatan County and all of her teammates proud have been prevalent, she said, but she’s constantly reminding herself of the work ethic and battles she’s faced to get where she is today.

Going into that 3200 race, she’s content knowing that her best efforts will be more than enough to make her peers and the community cheering her on proud.

Still, she has goals set that she plans to beat or come close to beating, just like her early days of running.

What was once a goal to get a mile under six minutes has now evolved to something more ambitious: a Powhatan school record.

With the school’s state record in the 3200 at 11:40, something she’s seven seconds off from beating based on her regional time, Weimer’s looking to see if all the hard work will lead to a record-setting afternoon.

“That’s my main goal coming into that is just to be able to either get really close to that or beat that,” she said.

Regardless of the result at the state championship, she knows that this is just the start to a much bigger race that she’s confident in finishing.