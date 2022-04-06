After consecutive losses, Powhatan boys tennis earns much-needed response win

Powhatan, coming off two losses to Midlothian and James River, was looking to find the path to victory again against divisional foe Monacan High School. With a 7-2 win, they found it.

Both tennis teams came in knowing the importance of this match at seasons end as well as the playoffs implications.

Sporting a 1-3 record and facing another divisional foe, the Indians’ regional playoff-qualifying season last year feels like a distant memory as the team looks to turn things around this season.

Monacan (1-1) would gain a tremendous advantage with a victory and aid their disposition during the playoffs.

Powhatan freshman Jamison Wallace is proving to be quite competitive in the No. 1 position as senior Jacob Pfab fully recovers. Wallace put Powhatan up 1-0 in the team score by defeating Monacan’s Izaak Brown 6-1 in both sets.

Isaac Kelley of Powhatan controlled his match by going stroke-for-stroke with varying touch and power, defeating senior Ajai Upadhyaya 6-3 and 6-1.

After Monacan earned its first win, Powhatan would then seal the team match by winning the next three matches.

Powhatan’s Kayden Rogers kept his opponent under pressure with great baseline rallies and a soft feathery drop shot at the net. After Rogers took the first set 6-2, Monacan player Chris Counoupas started pounding great out-of-reach cross-court shots from both backhands and forehands to go up 4-3 in the second set.

A hard fought eighth game in the second set proved to be the decider. The two exchanged points back and forth until Rogers won two consecutive points to pull even at 4-4. Then, Rogers refocused to win the next two games, finally winning the match.

Noah Lawson of Powhatan took the third singles position by defeating Will Dossick 6-4 and 6-2, thus giving Powhatan the advantage match with a 4-1 lead.

Powhatan player Samuel Kernstine was not waiting to have the team match score settle with the doubles.

Monacan’s Andon Simpson was winning the second set and trying to force a final set tiebreaker, but Kernstine closed out the final two games to win the match and make the team score 5-1 from singles, giving Powhatan a team match victory.

In doubles, Powhatan won the first and second positions, but fell to Monacan at the third position.

The Powhatan pair of Rusin and Wallace proved too strong for Monacan’s Howard and Brown as they won 8-1.

Monacan would not go away silently and took the third doubles as Upadhyaya and Simpson defeated Nathan Anderson and Aaron Sharpe, 8-3.