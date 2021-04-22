After losing 2020, the 2021 season for Powhatan boys tennis is under way

POWHATAN -- The wait is over.
After losing the entire 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Powhatan’s boys tennis players finally returned to the court on Thursday, kicking off their 2021 campaign against Midlothian in their first year competing in the Dominion District.
“It’s truly great to be out here with the kids again – totally great to be out here,” said Powhatan head coach Lee Kelley. “Last year…it really hurt, because we worked so hard last year, and as a team, we were close. We were very close in repeating, going back to the states. It was just disappointing, but it happened.
“We’re looking forward to having a good season,” Kelley said. “It’s not all about the scoreboard, it’s really about the camaraderie and having memories, developing memories that you can take for the rest of your life, and that’s what I hope and pray to continue to do with these kids.”
The eight-man team is extremely young this year. The only returner from Powhatan’s 2019 state quarterfinalist team is Jacob Pfab. There’s also only one senior, as Connor Voorhees has come over to the team following the conclusion of the golf season. Voorhees played on the No. 2 line in singles in Thursday’s opener.
In addition to Pfab and Voorhees, Powhatan’s No. 1–6 singles lineup against Midlothian consisted of James Frame, Peter Rusin, Noah Lawson and Kayden Rogers.
Although Midlothian won 10-1, Powhatan’s Jacob Pfab prevented the sweep with his 10-3 win on the No. 1 line in singles over Joey Keating. Pfab and his teammate Voorhees also took the Trojans’ No. 1 doubles team to the wire, with Keating and Jonathan Fogle narrowly edging them out 11-9.
Pfab was a force on Thursday. He won multiple aces on his fiery first serve. He defended the full court and locked down overhead shots from his opponents with his strong baseline returns. He also mixed in overheads of his own, as well as drop shots. And in addition to covering the groundstrokes in the back, he flashed his speed by rushing to the net and slamming multiple volleys past his opponent and into open court.
All of it, Kelley said, is a result of how “extremely hard” Pfab has worked.
“What he brings to the team is a willingness to get out here and train as hard as he possibly can, and do it with no regrets,” Kelley said. “You’re seeing a kid that’s going through the summer, the fall, 28-degree weather out here, and he put it all on the court, and he leaves it all on the court. The benefits are from his hard training…his work ethic has to be commended. He’s just phenomenal.”
As the season goes on, Powhatan overall is looking to improve on judgment – how to play a point – as well as skills including returning serve. The team has also been working on tiebreakers and positioning on the court.