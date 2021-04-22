After losing 2020, the 2021 season for Powhatan boys tennis is under way

Although Midlothian won 10-1, Powhatan’s Jacob Pfab prevented the sweep with his 10-3 win on the No. 1 line in singles over Joey Keating. Pfab and his teammate Voorhees also took the Trojans’ No. 1 doubles team to the wire, with Keating and Jonathan Fogle narrowly edging them out 11-9.

Pfab was a force on Thursday. He won multiple aces on his fiery first serve. He defended the full court and locked down overhead shots from his opponents with his strong baseline returns. He also mixed in overheads of his own, as well as drop shots. And in addition to covering the groundstrokes in the back, he flashed his speed by rushing to the net and slamming multiple volleys past his opponent and into open court.

All of it, Kelley said, is a result of how “extremely hard” Pfab has worked.

“What he brings to the team is a willingness to get out here and train as hard as he possibly can, and do it with no regrets,” Kelley said. “You’re seeing a kid that’s going through the summer, the fall, 28-degree weather out here, and he put it all on the court, and he leaves it all on the court. The benefits are from his hard training…his work ethic has to be commended. He’s just phenomenal.”