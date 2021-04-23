After losing the entire 2020 season, Powhatan girls tennis team embracing 2021

“After our season was shortened to only two weeks last year, these three continued to play and each took private lessons,” Maliff said. “Their natural athleticism combined with their dedication to improving their tennis skills off-season has paid off.”

Johnson, Lamm and Nuckols played on the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 lines in singles, respectively, against Midlothian. They were joined in the top four by senior and No. 3 line player Kayla Mizelle, who is in her fourth year playing but is expected by her coach to consistently play in the top six this year. Senior Scout Rea, who played at No. 6 and is in her second year on the team, also completed her first match when the team took on Midlothian.

Freshman Carter Quinn was the only non-senior in the top six on Thursday.

“She looks like a natural on the court,” Maliff said, “and I look forward to her development over her high school career.”

Midlothian defeated Powhatan 9-0, although within each player’s two sets in singles, Nuckols won three games, and Rea and Quinn each won two.