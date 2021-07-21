Aidin Muminovic sets 3 new records, wins championships in all 5 events at RMAL Champs meet

CHESTERFIELD – If there was an individual record on the line, Aidin Muminovic broke it.

And if there was a championship on the table, the Powhatan Middle School student-athlete and ACAC standout swimmer earned it.

He delivered a dominant overall performance at the 2021 Richmond Metro Aquatic League Champs meet on Wednesday as he set three new individual records in the boys 11-12 age group and took home first-place finishes in all five of his events.

Muminovic broke the RMAL record in the boys 11-12 100-yard individual medley with a first-place swim of 59.81, besting his previous mark of 1:00.84. He was 4.3 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer when he touched the wall.

He notched a record-time of 24.13 to win the boys 11-12 50 freestyle and finished 2.26 seconds ahead of second place. His previous RMAL record in the 50 free was a 24.66.

Muminovic rounded out his individual triumphs by winning the boys 11-12 50 butterfly in 26.25 and improving upon his previous RMAL record of 27.05. His winning margin over the second-place swimmer was 0.98 of a second.