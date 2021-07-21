Aidin Muminovic sets 3 new records, wins championships in all 5 events at RMAL Champs meet

CHESTERFIELD – If there was an individual record on the line, Aidin Muminovic broke it.
And if there was a championship on the table, the Powhatan Middle School student-athlete and ACAC standout swimmer earned it.
He delivered a dominant overall performance at the 2021 Richmond Metro Aquatic League Champs meet on Wednesday as he set three new individual records in the boys 11-12 age group and took home first-place finishes in all five of his events.
Muminovic broke the RMAL record in the boys 11-12 100-yard individual medley with a first-place swim of 59.81, besting his previous mark of 1:00.84. He was 4.3 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer when he touched the wall.
He notched a record-time of 24.13 to win the boys 11-12 50 freestyle and finished 2.26 seconds ahead of second place. His previous RMAL record in the 50 free was a 24.66.
Muminovic rounded out his individual triumphs by winning the boys 11-12 50 butterfly in 26.25 and improving upon his previous RMAL record of 27.05. His winning margin over the second-place swimmer was 0.98 of a second.
In the top division of the mixed 11-12 medley relay, Muminovic touched the wall in the butterfly leg with a lead stretching more than three-quarters of the pool’s length over the closest pursuer, and his ACAC medley team – also featuring Kendall and Kylie Kryszon and Cooper Redfern – left the field behind on a fiery first-place swim of 1:58.96 – more than 15.5 seconds ahead of the runner-up relay team.
He capped off the final heat of the RMAL Champs morning session with a blistering swim of 24.32 in the final leg to help secure the top-division victory for his mixed 11-12 200-yard freestyle relay team – also featuring Kendall, Kylie and Malcolm Hess – in 1:47.73, 11.1 seconds faster than the runners-up.
In addition to Muminovic, several swimmers from Powhatan competed in the RMAL Champs meet on Wednesday at Swim RVA.
William Blashfield (boys 11-12) earned second overall in the 50 backstroke in 31.61, took second in the gold division of the 50 free in 28.49 and swam a 33.41 in the 50 fly.
Blashfield teamed up with his YMCA of Greater Richmond teammates Kayla Blinn, Ruth Zhandira and Elena Chervenska to place third overall in the top division of the mixed 11-12 200-yard medley relay in 2:15:46, as well as fourth in the top division of the mixed 11-12 200 freestyle relay in 2:02.86.
Leah Zhuang (girls 11-12) won the silver division of the 50 back (35.44), swam a 36.05 in the 50 fly and notched a 42.5 in the 50 breast.
In addition to her third-place finish in the mixed 11-12 200 medley relay and a fourth-place result in the mixed 11-12 200 freestyle relay, Kayla Blinn (girls 11-12) took second in her heat of the 100 IM in 1:18.03, swam a 30.77 in the 50 free and notched a 33.76 in the 50 fly.
Blaire Fredette (girls 9-10) won both of her heats in the 50 back (44.4) and the 50 breast (48.87). She also earned second in the silver division of the 50 breast.
Tommy White, Ella Hudson, Braelyn Jones and Henry Liang swam third in the silver division of the mixed 9-10 200 freestyle relay in 2:33.52. Earlier in the Champs meet, White teamed up with Liang, Jones and Brinn Brown to swim a 2:59.27 in the silver division of the mixed 9-10 200 medley relay.
Brinn Brown (girls 9-10) swam third in her heat of the 50 fly in 49.01, and Braelyn Jones (girls 9-10) swam third in her heat of the 50 breast in 51.99.
Tommy White (boys 9-10) also swam times of 38.13 in the 50 free and 46.13 in the 50 back.
Cameron Pace (boys 11-12) boarded a 44.41 in the 50 breast.
In the girls 8 and under group, Ember Brown took third in her heat of the 25 back in 25.06, and Ecaterina Hubbard, swimming for Woodlake, completed the 25 breast in 29.95.
Hubbard also swam a 1:45.66 in the silver division of the mixed 8 and under 100-yard medley relay with Woodlake teammates Hunter Gsell, Lucy Wrigglesworth and Brandt Gregory.
Ember Brown and her YMCA of Greater Richmond teammates of Nidhyaan Desai, Saarthak Desai and Savannah Sykes swam a 1:33.49 in the silver division of the mixed 8 and under 100 freestyle relay.