All 6 of Powhatan wrestling's state qualifiers earn placements

VIRGINIA BEACH – At the end of the Class 4 state wrestling championships, there was, for Powhatan’s competitors, some heartbreak, as, for the second year in a row, the closest they came to an individual state title was a second-place finish.
But none of them left empty-handed.
All six of Powhatan’s wrestlers who qualified for states earned placements at states in their respective weight classes. And all three seniors – Linwood Hill (170 pounds), Sean Hall (132) and Hayden Fitzsimmons (195) – finished third or better.
“All-in-all, obviously there’s some things that we would like to change, but at the same time, I’m proud of our guys, not even for the wrestling aspect...I’m just super proud that our kids were super-mature about everything (with) everything thrown at them,” said Powhatan head wrestling coach Jonathan Tanaka. “They continued to roll with the punches. They continued to do what we asked them to do, and even against all the odds, they just kept wrestling and we were able to get a season in. At the end of the day, that’s probably going to be the takeaway for the weekend.”
Linwood Hill finally broke through for a state podium finish, and for the four-time state qualifier, it was a postseason to remember as he rallied from coming up short in his regional semifinal match, to qualifying for states by powering his way through consolations to earn a true second-place finish, to reaching the state finals in thrilling fashion, to earning state runner-up honors.
In a lightning first round, Hill pinned Riley Fesser in under 15 seconds to advance to a classic semifinal duel. He and Amherst County’s Parker Hoden wrestled in the neutral for most of regulation, with Hoden rising to his feet on a quick escape at the top of the second period to lead 1-0.
With under a minute to go in the third, Hill got in a takedown to go-ahead 2-1 before he and his opponent went out-of-bounds, but he allowed a point as he chose neutral when he and Hoden returned to the middle.
The match carried into overtime, and with 9 seconds left in the extra period, Hill took down Hoden once again, ending the match in a 4-2 decision and propelling Hill into the final.
He stayed in the mix until the end of his championship match, in which his Eastern View opponent, Griffin Smythers, prevailed 5-2.
“Linwood making the finals I think was huge – a huge way to cap his high school career,” Tanaka said. “We’ve talked a bunch and at length with Linwood about knowing how good he is and then knowing what he’s capable of, and it was just obviously awesome to see it spill over, and him to finally punch through the finals. At the end of the day, we’ll hang our hat on that.”
Sean Hall concluded a phenomenal high school career by becoming a four-time top-three state placer. The future Roanoke College wrestler opened his tournament strong, pinning Pulaski County’s Nick Golden in 2:20, but he was dealt a tough loss in the semifinals as the eventual state champion, Liberty’s Mason Barrett, pulled away from him late to win the match in a 9-2 decision.
Hall wouldn’t lose any more matches after that.
The four-time regional champion took command of his consolation semifinals match, routing Blacksburg’s Tharun Svetanant in a 9-1 major-decision to rematch Eastern View’s Kadin Smoot, whom Hall had beaten for the regional championship.
Hall registered a takedown right before the end of the first period, then added another in the second to fend off Smoot 4-1 and take third place.
Hayden Fitzsimmons, who was among the first-ever wrestlers in the Blackhawk Powhatan youth wrestling club, was Powhatan’s final wrestler to complete a match on Saturday. The regional champion took third in the 195-pound class with an emotional victory by pinning the same wrestler he had beaten two weeks earlier for the regional title: Courtland’s Charlie Henderson. After the match ended, he embraced his dad, Powhatan wrestling assistant coach and Blackhawk Powhatan youth wrestling program co-founder Richard Fitzsimmons.
Fitzsimmons had pinned Smithfield’s James Sessoms in 30 seconds of the first round before he fell to eventual state champion Royce Hall, from Liberty, in the third period of the semifinals. But from there, Fitzsimmons dominated.
The senior racked up near-falls and takedowns in the consolation semifinals to rout Amherst County’s Austin Deanda by tech fall, then jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Henderson in his third-place match before securing the second-period pin.
Powhatan junior and regional runner-up Dylan Coward (113) broke through for his first state podium finish, taking fourth. He bounced back from a first-round loss (a 10-3 decision) to the eventual state champion, Tuscarora’s Robert Philpot, and edged past Loudoun County’s Zach Rios in a 4-2 decision with a third-period takedown in the consolation semifinals. Coward would ultimately fall to Eastern View’s Elijah Smoot, who was also his regional finals opponent, in the second period of the third-place match.
In his state tournament debut, Powhatan sophomore Britton Proffitt (138), whom Tanaka felt had “improved a bunch throughout the year,” brought home a fourth-place finish. He powered his way into the semifinals by pinning Amherst County’s Seth Justice in 1:38, but fell to eventual state champion Colin Dupill, from Liberty, in a 10-3 decision to move to the consolation semifinals. Proffitt bounced back by pinning Pulaski County’s Parker Midkiff before taking a 7-2 loss by decision to Dominion’s Santiago Pena in the third-place match.
Powhatan junior Cade Van Buskirk (145), also making his state tournament debut, placed sixth in his weight class. He bounced back from a 9-5 first-round loss to Blacksburg’s Logan Eberhardt by pinning Grafton’s Hyder Richardson in 29 seconds. Van Buskirk wrestled a wild, back-and-forth match with Salem’s Kyman Kinney, but narrowly missed making the third-place match when Kinney got in a last-second, match-winning takedown in regulation. Van Buskirk went on to wrestle in the fifth-place match, with Eberhardt winning it by pin.
As a team, Powhatan took sixth place in the state tournament. Liberty won the team championship, Eastern View took runner-up honors and Loudoun County placed third. Amherst County and Smithfield rounded out the top five.
“In a weird year like this, obviously we had higher goals, but at the same time, it is what it is,” Tanaka said. “We didn’t get the job done, but it doesn’t change the way we feel about our guys. I love our guys. I love our seniors. It doesn’t change what they’ve done the last four years and the legacy that they’re going to leave for our program.
“I hope that they take as much pride in that as we do,” Tanaka said, “because we’re super-happy and proud of them.”