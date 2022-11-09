“All in” Indians book their ticket to states

One year after the Powhatan field hockey team fell to Patrick Henry, the loss hung around in the minds of the Indians well into the 2022-23 season. In fact, it was very much on their minds as they faced the Patriots on their home field in the Region 4B regional semifinals with a chance to take a spot in this year’s Class 4 state tournament.

With revenge on their minds, and assistant coach Caryn Rehme issuing a challenge that the team come to the game with an “all in” mentality, the Indians made a statement, dominating every facet of the game en route to a 3-0 victory on Nov. 1 that guaranteed them a spot in the state tournament.

“I think we’ve been working towards this game since we lost to this team last year at home, and all of our seniors were so affected by the loss that our mentality since then has been building up to this game,” sophomore Erica Krauss said. “It felt really good to win. Everything we’ve worked for the past year has just come together.”

Krauss had a spectacular performance in the semifinals matchup, including a second half effort that saw a goal that featured her usual top-of-the-line stick skills after she received the ball back after starting a corner and delivered a shot into the net for a 3-0 lead with 10 minutes to play in the third quarter. Before that, Emily Reimondo was the star, scoring the first two goals to help take the two-goal lead.

Krauss also played the role of playmaker when she wasn’t driving into the circle, setting up teammates like Lexi Campbell and Caroline Camp that gave the Indians quality chances to add to their three-goal lead.

Junior Casey Grell, who helps control the middle of the field as a do-it-all presence for the Indians, says the team was well aware of the implications of a loss beyond just redeeming a tough defeat.

“Our coaches said to us before the game that this is it, if we lose it’s the end of the season, so it was just all in for everything,” Grell said.

With so much on the line, the Indians stepped up and never seemed in doubt of their own ability to control the possession battle and spread the ball around to turn good chances into great ones.

“We’re such a close team [that’s] not getting mad at each other, and that’s been helpful for us,” Chloe Holt said of the team’s chemistry.

Two days after their semifinals win, the Indians faced the Atlee Raiders in a highly-anticipated rematch of their 2-1 win over the Raiders on Sept. 29. This time, the Raiders got their own version of revenge, winning in a 1-0 defensive battle to take the regional crown.

Though the defense and goalie Mackenzie Halfon did well holding the Raiders, and Campbell and Krauss led the team with some quality chances, the Raiders were able to break through with the game-winning goal with 7:48 left in the third quarter.