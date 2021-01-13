Alston scores 23 in Powhatan's 79-62 loss to Midlothian

"We want to just apply constant pressure and I think that's more fun to coach and it's more fun to play," Marable said. "You can make more mistakes that way and hopefully cause more mistakes that way for the other team. We've just got to get better at, when we get turnover or get a stop, then we really take care of the ball on the other end" and make the other team pay when they make mistakes.

Powhatan (1-4) has had a tough stretch since its narrow loss to Clover Hill last Friday, but for Marable and the team, there were still pros to take away from the two games prior to Wednesday. In Saturday's 81-47 defeat to L.C. Bird, Powhatan outscored the Skyhawks 13-12 in the third quarter, and Marable noted that the Skyhawks "don't let up - they don't stop playing." The Indians were also winning Monday's game 23-22 against Monacan before the Chiefs overtook them 64-46.

"Those are those little wins that a young program wants," Marable said. "Hopefully the guys can take that and use that as motivation like, 'Hey, we can hang with anybody...as long as our energy and our effort is there.