American Legion Post 201 Baseball homers twice to force extra innings, but Post 284 Bucs win 12-9 in 9

201's defensive momentum ultimately transferred to the offense in the sixth, when Lovasz caught hold of the first pitch thrown to him and smashed it over the right-center fence, slashing 284's lead to 6-4.

Ethan Smith followed up Lovasz' 3-run homer by lasering a high 2-2 pitch into shallow left field to reach base. Talley then golfed a 2-run home run over the left-center fence to plate both Smith and himself and make it a new ballgame at 6-6.

Both teams scored a run in the eighth, in which each team started with a runner on second base when up to bat, but 284 scored five runs in the top of the ninth. Evan Hornsby punctuated the half-inning for the Bucs with a 2-run double to right field.

Post 201 still gave itself a chance to turn things around, loading the bases and scoring two runs on a walk from Ashton Tingle and a fielder's choice by Dawson. But with two runners on base against two outs, the tying run at the plate struck out, and 284 held on for the 12-9 win.