Andrew Snead given bond, charges added of taking indecent liberties with a minor

POWHATAN – A Powhatan County judge granted bond to a high school band teacher charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship, but more pending charges mean he is not free yet.

Andrew C. Snead, 36, of Powhatan, served as the director of bands and performing arts coordinator at Powhatan High School. He was arrested June 30 as the result of an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Snead has been held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail. He was originally denied bond in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court but appealed the decision. The bond appeal was heard Thursday, July 28 by Paul W. Cella, Chief Judge of the Powhatan County Circuit Court.

Cella listened to arguments from Tim Dustan, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, about why Snead should stay in custody and from defense attorney Arnold Henderson on why he should be released on bond.

Dustan said that since the initial charges have been made, several more reports of abuse have been brought to the sheriff’s office that show a history of “grooming for a period of at least a decade,” and he thinks that these disclosures were made possible by the victims knowing Snead was in jail. He argued that even if Snead were kept on house arrest, it would be almost impossible for the court to keep him away from all forms of electronic communication, which he used in the course of the alleged crimes.

Henderson argued that allegations and future investigations were not part of the case to appeal the bond decision for the original charges. He added the court could put restrictions on internet and that, given his ties to the community, Snead is not a flight risk.

Cella ultimately ruled that Snead could be released on a $20,000 secured bond, would be put on house arrest at his parent’s home, was to have no contact with juveniles at any time and was restricted from all cell phone and internet use. Despite getting the bond, Dustan said the sheriff’s office had obtained warrants and brought two more charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship the week before, adding those pending charges would delay him being bonded out as they waited to be processed in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.