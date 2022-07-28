Art Chadwick presents namesake orchid to First Lady Jill Biden

POWHATAN – The moment was nine years in the making but Art Chadwick finally had the opportunity last week to present First Lady Jill Biden with an orchid he grew and named in her honor.

Chadwick, owner of Chadwick and Son Orchid Inc. in Powhatan, presented two specimens of Brassolaeliocattleya Jill Biden to Dr. Biden on Tuesday, July 19 in a private ceremony at the White House.

The event took place in the Vermeil room of the East Wing, where Chadwick said he spent about 25 minutes chatting with Biden and White House Chief Floral Designer Hedieh Ghaffarian, who uses orchids regularly throughout the executive mansion.

Chadwick said he couldn’t have anticipated the First Lady giving him so much of her time, but she is a flower lover and Ghaffarian also has so much experience using orchids in floral arrangements in the White House, so the conversation flowed naturally.

“That was great because then we were all talking the same language. So the conversation went on,” Chadwick said.

He added he got an even bigger surprise when the first lady said she would put one of the flowers he brought her on her desk and the other on her husband’s desk in the Oval Office.

“I even got an email from the White House florist saying, ‘they are on their desks just like we talked about.’ … What a compliment, my gosh. They could have anything on their desk and (Dr. Biden) thought it was important enough to have one of our orchid hybrids,” Chadwick said with a grin.

It was a big moment in an even bigger tradition. Chadwick has presented every first lady since Hilary Clinton with a cattleya hybrid orchid he has grown. The practice existed before him but not by a single grower.

“This is a tradition that was in pieces but there were about six or eight of them that had already been done,” he said. “I was reading about this in old magazines that my father had, and I was like gosh, no one has really picked this thing up; it is just sort of dying on the vine. And at the time Mrs. Clinton was first lady, so that was my first one in 1993.”

Currently, 19 consecutive first ladies have had orchids named in their honor – 12 of them by Chadwick – although some of them are additions he did retroactively, such as Edith Wilson, the wife of the 28th president, Woodrow Wilson.

“She revolutionized orchids because she wore them wherever she went,” he said of Edith Wilson.

For Chadwick, this is a tradition that ignores politics since the orchids are presented to every first lady, regardless of political party. He occasionally gets pushback from people who see a particular presentation of an orchid “in a vacuum” rather than as the continuum he wants it to be.

The Brassolaeliocattleya Jill Biden is a somewhat unique addition to the tradition. Chadwick said he actually named the orchid hybrid in 2013, when Joe Biden was vice president. The couple was from Delaware and so was Chadwick, so he decided to name an orchid in Jill Biden’s honor then. However, throughout Joe Biden’s time as vice president and then again in 2021, the Bidens’ first year in the White House, Chadwick was unable to get an appointment to do a presentation at the same time one of the orchids was in bloom.

“For 10 years in a row I have been watching it come to bloom and I try to get an appointment. It has got to be when she is available and the orchid is in bloom. That is a narrow window; that is just a couple of weeks. If she is traveling or whatever, it is not going to happen, and she’s got more important things to do, generally than accept flowers,” Chadwick said. “I mean, on Tuesday, when she met me, she had just come from a two hour meeting with the First Lady of Ukraine (Olena Zelenska) talking about what is going on over there, so the little orchid thing was very minor in her world.”

Chadwick gave full credit to Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for helping him get on the first lady’s schedule. When the orchid came into bloom this year, he reached out and asked if she could help arrange the meeting, which she did.

Chadwick traveled to Washington, D.C. the night before to make sure he was at the White House in plenty of time, which was important, especially given how many security checks both he and the orchids had to pass through before meeting the first lady. “The security was unbelievable.”

Then getting to have such a fascinating discussion with Jill Biden on a topic he loves, even examining the flowers in the portraits of the six first ladies that hang in the Vermeil room, was amazing for Chadwick. He said he ended his visit with a tour of the gardens, which was a great way to wrap up a trip so long in the making.

“It is a labor of love – 30 years of passion. It is totally a sideline to the other stuff I’ve got going, the everyday stuff, but this really energizes me,” he said.