Backpacks of Love expecting uptick in demand

POWHATAN – Even as Powhatan-based nonprofit Backpacks of Love considers expanding into more schools across the seven counties it serves to make sure children don’t go hungry, there are concerns that existing demand is going to be higher than ever with the start of the new school year.

Backpacks of Love’s mission is to eliminate hunger in school-age boys and girls in Central Virginia by providing food for their weekends. Enough individually-packaged food items that are appropriate for any age to handle are sent home each weekend at no cost to make sure children who have been identified as being in food insecure households will have enough to eat.

Kevin Hardy, who has been executive director of Backpacks of Love since October 2021, recently shared with the Powhatan Today the concerns he has about the strain the economy has put on families, creating more food insecure households.

“For a lot of families, they are staring down at $400 to $500 more a month for food, gas and all of those things than they were paying a year ago,” Hardy said. “A lot of these families are struggling to put food on the table as it is, so when things like prices of fuel go up and the price of food, which has gone up well over 25% in many cases, that has an impact on a family.”

Even Backpacks of Love’s cost to fill each bag, which it had gotten down to just over $3 last year, is back over $4 now, or a 33% increase, Hardy said.

At the end of the 2021-2022 school year, Backpacks of Love was sending home close to 1,500 bags a week to children in Powhatan, Cumberland, Buckingham, Goochland, Chesterfield, Henrico and Amelia counties. All but the bags for Henrico schools, which are packed at Cobb Technologies, flow through the nonprofit’s Powhatan location.

But with the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Hardy said the nonprofit is expecting a possible increase in need at the schools it already covers caused by inflation and the resulting strain on families’ abilities to make ends meet. “We are estimating somewhere around a 20% growth, if not more.”

According to the state of Virginia’s own statistics, almost one out of four school-age children comes from a food insecure household, Hardy said. Those children don’t know where their next meal is coming from, which is a problem that has a longer reach than many people realize, he added.

“If a kid is hungry they are not focused on learning the way they should. Teachers will tell you they have behavioral issues, and as they get older those behavior issues turn into behavior issues that impact the entire community. If kids struggle with education, their likelihood of being a productive member of the community diminishes. So it impacts all of us whether or not our kids come from a food insecure household or not. This impacts the entire community,” Hardy said.

Thomas Sulzer, principal of Pocahontas Elementary and a BPOL board member, said his school was the first to be served by the nonprofit about 13 years ago and it has been supporting children there, other Powhatan schools and across Central Virginia ever since. He has seen firsthand that there is a need for this program in Powhatan County.

“There are many students with food insecurities at Pocahontas. On Fridays, when the bags are delivered to the classes, teachers have to tell the students not to tear open the bags as many students are excited to learn what is in the bag,” he said. “Bus drivers have reported that some students eat the snacks on the bus. There was one child who used to come into the office each Friday morning to make sure the bags were delivered and would be sent home for the weekend.”

For Sulzer, who has been a board member about four years, the organization has had an incredibly positive impact on the families of Pocahontas Elementary and he is grateful for the nonprofit’s continued support. He added that he has been blessed to see both sides of the organization – as a school principal seeing his students helped and as a board member seeing all that goes into making those moments happen.

“Serving on the board and seeing all of the time and energy this group of volunteers does has made me appreciate the impact on a deeper level,” Sulzer said. “Watching others on the board reach out to businesses, apply for grants, organizing events and spend hours managing the donating, inventorying, packing, and delivering of bags is truly incredible. Their hard work and efforts impact kids and families they have never met. This is truly a small community organization taking care of a much larger population.”

When schools are back in session, Sulzer said he has no doubt the need will be greater as the current impact of the economy is affecting the bottom line of every family’s budget.

“I am expecting the number of bags to increase this fall from previous years. We are looking forward to getting this back off the ground as soon as school resumes,” he said. “The economy is also impacting the organization’s ability to stock their inventory at a reasonable cost. Donations to BPOL are critical to ensuring that costs are kept down and bags can be filled in a cost effective manner.”

Hardy said there are a number of ways people can help: volunteer their time packing bags Monday through Wednesday or delivering them Thursday, donate funds to purchase food items; host a food drive, or donate individually packaged food items. Food donations may be dropped off at 3035 Lower Hill Drive in Powhatan.

But most importantly, people can share the message that this is a real problem impacting children in the region, he said.

“We tend to get lost in our own lives sometimes. We go to work, come home and take care of our families, and we don’t often stop to think what is going on in our community. But these kids are real and truthfully we are just scratching the surface,” he said. “If you look at the state of Virginia’s numbers and you take one out of every four school-age kids in this situation, that equates to almost 300,000 kids in the state of Virginia alone.”

Even as the nonprofit tries to plan for a possible increase in need at its current schools, it is looking to add a few schools to Goochland and Henrico to Backpacks of Love’s service area, Hardy said. It might seem like one of the better options would be to slow down to get a better handle on the numbers, but the problem, he said, is “these kids aren’t numbers, they are real.”

“I speak from experience. I grew up one of these kids. My mom was a single mom who raised three boys. I was the oldest. I understand what it is like to watch parents work hard simply to put a roof over your head and you go home from school wondering what, if anything, will be on the table. So I understand this cause,” Hardy said.