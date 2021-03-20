Behind 450 yards rushing, Powhatan football trounces Cosby 53-0, improves to 3-1

POWHATAN -- Powhatan’s opening drive against Cosby on March 19 at James W. Woodson Stadium was emblematic of their entire game.

The Indians' ground game led the way with bruising runs that took up chunks of yards. The passing game was sprinkled in there to mix it up and found success as well.

Powhatan racked up 450 rushing yards against the Titans as they rolled to a 53-0 win and a 3-1 record on the season.

“We’ve been able to run the ball pretty well all year,” said Powhatan head football coach Mike Henderson. “We were really happy with how we performed in all facets of the game. We shut them out, which is super exciting. Scoring 53 points, running for 450 yards, we were clicking in all facets. We were able to throw the ball when we needed to. We felt good about all of it.”

That opening drive for the Indians set the tone for the game, with Hans Rehme and Mitchell Johnson ripping off big runs to quickly move Powhatan down the field. Rehme ran it in from 15 yards out for the opening score.

Johnson scored his first of two on the night on the Indians' next drive, when he plunged in from a yard out to make it 13-0 after an unsuccessful two-point conversion.

He led all Powhatan rushers with 125 yards.