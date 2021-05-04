Behind lockdown defense, Gayness' 3 RBI, Powhatan baseball fends off Clover Hill 3-2 on Senior Night

“It was a perfect throw on both of them; I just put a tag on them, as simple as that,” Talley said. “You couldn’t ask for a better throw from him.”

Woodel, who is committed to Richard Bland College for baseball, sparked a 5-3-1 double play in the second inning when he rushed down a bunted ball, scooped it up and zipped it to junior Chase Gayness to retire the runner headed to first base.

“I was just thinking: let the ball come to me, because I was having a great night; I was very confident,” Woodel said.

From there, Gayness connected with pitcher Hayden Wasson, who quickly rushed over to third base, tagged the sliding runner while on the move and went into a tumble after making the tag, but raised his glove with the ball still clutched in the folds.

Woodel also chased down a foul ball that was hit about a foot or less inside the left field fence to pull his team out of the fourth inning.

“It was a great feeling, because I didn’t think I could get to it at first,” Woodel said, “but then I gave it a try, and I got it.”

One inning later, Woodel fielded a pop fly to pull his team out of the inning after Clover Hill had loaded the bases on straight walks.