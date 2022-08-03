Bishop leaves BSH on a historical note

When Blessed Sacrament Huguenot pitcher Ethan Bishop was named to the Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro baseball team on July 20 after an impressive senior season, it was a tremendous victory for both the student-athlete and the school he represented.

The last Knight featured on the list, standout T.J. Dobrucky, was awarded first team honors back in 2012, helping catapult the program to new heights with a state-high 11 home runs while bringing in additional accolades like two VCC Player of the Year awards and a Division III Player of the Year honor.

Being All-Metro in any capacity is an honor reserved for Virginia’s finest, mostly aimed at athletes residing at programs with a constant media presence, high-profile scouts in the bleachers and coaches with a knack for developing college-bound student-athletes and states-bound teams.

Bishop, who is preparing for his first semester at Radford University this upcoming fall, was fully aware of a handful of accolades granted to him after the season like first team mentions on the All-Conference and All-State squads, but when told about his additional All-Metro honor, says he wasn’t immediately aware of the significance.

“I didn’t even know that there was an All-Metro selection for anything,“ he said. “The fact that I was the first person in 10 years from BHS to do it is a pretty good accomplishment, and I was pretty proud of myself.”

With a resume like Bishop’s, it’s clear to see why he’s getting this recognition amidst a collection of the state’s top ballplayers. Leading the Knights as an ace on the mound and as a bat-cracking slugger, Bishop also led the Knights in batting average, on base percentage, RBIs, slugging percentage and tied with teammate Harrison Lee in stolen bases. In 54 innings pitched, Bishop allowed just 39 hits all season while striking out 103 of the 255 batters he faced.

In Bishop’s finest performance of the season, and probably the best of his baseball career, he became the first player in the Knights’ 55-year history to throw a perfect game in a matchup against Grace Christian School on March 25.

“I had never done that before, I hadn’t even thrown a no-hitter before, and to do that and be the first person to ever do that at BSH is definitely my greatest accomplishment as a baseball player,” he said.

The 10-0 win, which ended in a six-inning mercy rule decision, is something Bishop remembers as an oddly pressure-free experience. Never letting his confidence waver, nor feeling like one hit allowed would ruin what was an unbelievably impressive pitching performance, he approached things in a business-as-usual manner before capping off the game with one final ground out.

“Throughout the whole game I stayed pretty confident in myself, and I don’t think I was pressured at all,” Bishop said. “I knew I was throwing a perfect game, but it didn’t feel like I was throwing a perfect game, it kind of felt like a normal outing.”

Putting together a season as impressive as this one wasn’t an overnight success story, but a summation of years of work put in with multiple programs, some trusted coaches and the type of team chemistry that Bishop played off of whenever he was front and center on the field.

A multi-sport athlete at BSH, Bishop also had high-level impacts on the football field and on the basketball court, but he says his home has always been on a baseball field. First playing the game at 5 years old in the Chesterfield Little League, he took the traditional route of starting with tee-ball and caught on quick with a bat in his hands. At 11, he was already playing on his first travel team, Virginia Rebellion, before taking a break from competitive baseball in the seventh grade.

He started back up again in the ninth grade at Manchester High School and later at Millwood School, a private school in Woodlake, Virginia. There, he says his talent with the ball in his hand truly started to reach another level, with a lot of credit going to pitching coach Nick Lauranzon, who was at the time a coach for Prince George and later became Bishop’s own pitching coach at the travel ball level at 16 years old. He also worked with Bishop during his time with the homeschool team, the Virginia Patriots.

“The two years before I went to Blessed Sacrament he really helped me get to the level where I felt comfortable as a really good pitcher,” Bishop said. “He has been a huge influence on my baseball career.”

Bishop says his work with Lauranzon helped him overcome in-game struggles, temporary hits to his confidence and his general mechanics as a thrower.

All this gradually aided his game to the point where he reached the Knights roster as a player with a more complete package on offense and defense. Joining the team, he noted the smaller-sized roster meant team chemistry would be crucial to their overall success, and while working with the Knights and head coach James Poore, he says he found a home on a team that enjoyed going out to the field together regardless of the final result.

“The team was small, so everyone played and the team chemistry had to be good for us to play well together, and I would say the chemistry was a really good thing,” he said. “The coaching staff was really supportive, we all looked forward to going to practice and going to games. We didn’t always win games, but we always had fun playing those games, which I think is the most important thing.”

In his senior season as a Knight, the team finished with a 6-16 record and a 4-12 regional record, while Bishop capped off an eventful high school playing career with 25 runs and 21 RBIs.

He says he’ll remember each game experience fondly as he sets off to become a Radford Highlander.

Bishop says his top priority in his first year of college is academics above all, as he gets set to start his major in criminal justice with a minor in Spanish. He doesn’t intend to drop the game of baseball completely though. Once he feels he’s in a good place with his studies, the idea of training to fight for a walk-on spot with the Highlanders baseball team is something that intrigues him.

“I really just want to get my foot in the ground and have a good first year in college,” he said.