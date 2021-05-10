Blessed Sacrament Huguenot baseball kickstarts winning streak on Senior Day

POWHATAN -- Blessed Sacrament Huguenot baseball won three games in dominant fashion, routing Richmond Christian 14-3 and St. Michael the Archangel 13-0 and 12-6 over the course of two days.

The Knights' win over Richmond Christian on Thursday came on their Senior Day, which celebrated the contributions of seniors Carson Conner, Henry Kiefer, Owen Long and Zack Miles.

"It was great to come up with a win on senior day for Henry, Zack, Carson, and Owen. As always, they were instrumental in getting the job done. Carson pitched a great game, Zack was solid behind the plate and Owen and Henry played great defense and swung the bat well," said BSH athletic director and head baseball coach James Poore. "This is a great group of young men; they are hard working and very coachable. These guys have done everything I have asked them to do and then some.

"My hope is that, the next two weeks, we can keep getting better, and to send these four seniors off on a high note."

Poore said that the program, the school and the coaching staff will miss Conner, Kiefer, Long and Miles. Collegiately, Conner is headed to Randolph-Macon, Kiefer to Hampden-Sydney, Long to Appalachian State and Miles to Radford.