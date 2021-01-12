Blessed Sacrament Huguenot cancels winter sports seasons for 2020-21

POWHATAN - Blessed Sacrament Huguenot has made the decision to cancel its 2020-21 winter sports seasons, Athletic Director James Poore said Monday.

It’s been a tough year on everybody, and it was a tough decision to make, Poore added on Tuesday. But while COVID-19 case numbers spiked in the final quarter of 2020 and remain high in the early part of January, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, a small private school in Powhatan, has been able to hold daily in-person instruction since the start of the school year without any interruptions. Schools throughout the state have been using virtual and hybrid instructional models.

“It came down to the fact that we’ve been able to have our students here in-person five days a week, and I think that’s been pretty valuable,” Poore said Tuesday. “That’s something we just wanted to continue to be able to do...we’ve been lucky enough. We’ve done that from the very beginning.”

BSH is also beginning to prepare for the upcoming fall and spring sports seasons.

The fall season, which will feature participation in football, cheer and volleyball from BSH, is tentatively scheduled to run from Feb. 1 to March 27 with the first play date slated for Feb. 16.