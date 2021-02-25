Blessed Sacrament Huguenot celebrates first 100 days

“We didn’t realize for instance the amount of time cleaning would take and the amount of people involved at lunch,” she said. “But people started to adjust to it. Parents especially have been so supportive from the start.”

Every aspect of life at school has been impacted by the pandemic, but it has been a matter of making adjustments where needed and trying to infuse as much normalcy as possible into school life for the students, Ledbetter said.

Blessed Sacrament was fortunate that, although COVID-19 was very much a part of all their deliberations, the risk so far has been minimal, Ledbetter said. There were students exposed to the virus who had to quarantined, but the school didn’t have its first positive case until December 2020. Since the school year began, BSH has had a small number of students and faculty members test positive for COVID-19 since then.

“It wasn’t a shock because we knew it was a matter of time. We were thankful it took that long and didn’t lead to exposure among students and staff here,” Ledbetter said. “With every case it has been a matter of working through it to make sure Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Heath Department protocols were followed. Every situation has been unique. It has been a matter of working through that and making sure you are covering all the bases.”