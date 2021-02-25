Blessed Sacrament Huguenot celebrates first 100 days

POWHATAN – Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School recently had some spry centenarians bustling around campus and spreading good cheer.
Having the school’s elementary students dress up as their version of a 100-year-old man or woman is an annual tradition to commemorate the 100th day of school, said Paula Ledbetter, head of school. But for a school year like the one all schools have faced – one that was anything but normal – reaching that 100th day on Feb. 9 and still having all students in class five days a week was a milestone worth celebrating for BSH.
“We celebrate it every year but this year it was even more significant because we had been able to be in person for 100 days. Considering this year, that is a major accomplishment,” she said.
The 100 days celebration is mainly for the elementary students, who got to dress up in wigs and glasses, walk using a cane, and sport bow ties and muumuus. Focused mainly on the classroom, small parties like these are both a joy in themselves and a reminder of the larger social events that are so noticeably missing from this year, she said.
As Ledbetter reflected back on all that has happened since the 2020-2021 school year began on Aug. 25, she noted how much they had learned as a school community. The first six to eight weeks of school involved a great deal of education and adjustment to the new protocol.
“We didn’t realize for instance the amount of time cleaning would take and the amount of people involved at lunch,” she said. “But people started to adjust to it. Parents especially have been so supportive from the start.”
Every aspect of life at school has been impacted by the pandemic, but it has been a matter of making adjustments where needed and trying to infuse as much normalcy as possible into school life for the students, Ledbetter said.
Blessed Sacrament was fortunate that, although COVID-19 was very much a part of all their deliberations, the risk so far has been minimal, Ledbetter said. There were students exposed to the virus who had to quarantined, but the school didn’t have its first positive case until December 2020. Since the school year began, BSH has had a small number of students and faculty members test positive for COVID-19 since then.
“It wasn’t a shock because we knew it was a matter of time. We were thankful it took that long and didn’t lead to exposure among students and staff here,” Ledbetter said. “With every case it has been a matter of working through it to make sure Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Heath Department protocols were followed. Every situation has been unique. It has been a matter of working through that and making sure you are covering all the bases.”
Restrictions on social events and social gatherings are challenges the school hasn’t overcome but continues to work through, Ledbetter said. As a small private school, so many school traditions involve gatherings, whether it is for the students, the faculty, or the entire family.
Ledbetter added that, thanks to the cooperation of Curt Nellis, Powhatan County’s emergency management coordinator, 40 out of her 61 staff members who chose to be vaccinated were allowed to do so as part of the county’s early vaccination clinics. The vaccination was not mandatory for staff.
“It made me really glad seeing how relieved teachers and staff were. The ones who were really hoping for it, they were just incredibly happy and that is a great feeling,” she said.
While the school has been adhering to the governor’s limit on social gatherings of no more than 10 people since late 2020, a key focus is balancing some degree of normalcy as much as possible with ensuring the safety of the school community, Ledbetter said.
It has been hard on older students to lose activities such as Homecoming week and dances and senior traditions.
Concerns about possible spikes in COVID-19 cases following holiday breaks also prompted the school to cancel its basketball season, she said. However football and volleyball are underway.
Parents haven’t been allowed on campus except for meetings and volunteer duties such as sanitizing the cafeteria between the school’s four lunch periods, which has been a huge help. But they are missed on campus and missing larger gatherings such as the Beef and Music fundraiser usually held in May.
“We always reminded ourselves that we are able to be in person and that our students are happy and learning. We are just happy to be here together,” Ledbetter said.
She added that, with the approach in mid-March of the one year anniversary of COVID-19 shutting all Virginia schools down, she is still amazed how much has happened in such a short period of time. She said she has been continually impressed by her staff this year and how they handled the challenges thrown at them gracefully and while maintaining the family feel sought after at the school. In the end, she said she feels the situation has made Blessed Sacrament stronger and more resilient.
“We know there are going to be more challenges, but if anything this year has taught us we will work through those. What truly matters is the education here and our student and that we are continuing our missions,” she said.
Outlook
In large part because of the pandemic and its commitment to in-person instruction as long as it continues to be safe, Blessed Sacrament has had some of its best enrollment numbers in recent years. It started the school year with 327 students but has added a few, with a current enrollment of 331 students, Ledbetter said. Because of the larger-than-usual enrollment this year, the school hired one preschool and three elementary teachers.
And because of a wait list, they are already working out enrollment for next school year, she said. Usually the school sees about an 82% re-enrollment rate, and that was giving families until August to notify the school of their decision. This year, because of the wait list the school currently has, current BSH families had to make a decision by the first week of February so the school could notify prospective families.
“We had our highest re-enrollment rate where 92% of our students re-enrolled for next year. Considering we haven’t had our typical social events and traditions, I think that is a huge testament to our teachers and the education we are providing,” she said.
Based on the number of applicants and the number interested – Blessed Sacrament’s administration is looking at expanding classes and looking at where they can expand actual space, but those plans are still ongoing.
