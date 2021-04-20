Blessed Sacrament Huguenot embracing the return of baseball

POWHATAN -- After seeing last year’s season get cut short with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights are embracing their return to baseball with the 2021 spring season, which is now officially under way.
“It’s huge – I told them: if they’ve learned anything from this whole [COVID] experience, it’s that: don’t take anything for granted,” said Blessed Sacrament Huguenot athletic director and head baseball coach James Poore, “and every minute that they can be out here with their buddies…to enjoy it, because you just don’t ever know.”
Poore added: “They enjoy being around each other – they’re a great group of guys.”
This year’s BSH baseball team features four senior leaders, as pitcher and third baseman Carson Conner, catcher Zack Miles, center fielder/pitcher Henry Kiefer and utility player Owen Long have all returned.
“The team is held together by those four seniors,” Poore said, adding that the Knights will “go as they go.”
“They give really good leadership,” he said of Conner, Kiefer, Long and Miles. “I’m very sad in a lot of ways (because) they’re seniors and they only got two games last year, but they’re kind of the rock of the program, and so I know all those guys will play hard and they’ll do a great job this year.”
Also coming back from last year’s team are freshman outfielder Hunter Case, junior first baseman Harrison Lee, freshman Mason Hogan and junior Gage Smith, who was a designated hitter for the Knights in the two games they were able to get in last season.
Sophomore Hayden Campbell is a newcomer to the team and is quickly contributing to the lineup and the field as both a second baseman and pitcher.
“We’re looking for him to do a lot of great things for us this year at second base,” Poore said.
The Knights also welcome the arrival of athletes from some of the school’s other teams, including junior quarterback and basketball player Zander Nadeau, junior offensive/defensive lineman Garrett Musselman, and junior running back/defensive back Julian Alcazar who transferred in to BSH prior to the football season.
Poore noted that they’ve only gotten to practice together a few times due to the recent football season and also due to Spring Break, so the Knights will look to tap into a rhythm as they get more reps together on the field. Most of the players also have experience playing with one another across different sports.
Poore feels that “the chemistry is going to come.”
“Give us a couple weeks,” Poore said, “and we’re going to be a totally different team.”
The Knights opened the season on Tuesday with a tall task, facing a talented Isle of Wight team that was aggressive and relentless, with multiple players stealing both second and third bases, and fielders like sophomore Ian Richmond making heads-up plays. Richmond in the bottom of the second inning halted a hard hit from Gage Smith with a diving stop in the gap. From there, he got up and threw the ball to first base to complete the 4-3 play.
In Isle of Wight’s 21-2 victory, Dustin Moon scored four runs, hit a triple, stole four bases and tallied up four RBI in five plate appearances. Christian Biernot batted 3 for 4 with an RBI, stole two bases and scored three runs. The Chargers jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first half-inning.
But the Knights also shined in moments of the game, as they scored twice in the bottom of the first inning. Miles brought home Long on an RBI double, and Campbell plated Conner after he put the ball into play, with the ball bouncing off of the third baseman’s glove and Conner beating the downhill throw to home.
Miles batted 2 for 2 with two doubles and the RBI.
Long also shut down the middle of the Chargers’ lineup in the third inning, striking out two and allowing one base runner on a walk, with that base runner being left on first at the end of the frame.
“Hats off to Isle of Wight – they’re a good team. They’re well-coached,” Poore said, adding of the Chargers’ head coach David Mitchell: “His teams put more pressure on your team defensively than any team I think I’ve ever played against.”