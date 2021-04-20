Blessed Sacrament Huguenot embracing the return of baseball

The Knights opened the season on Tuesday with a tall task, facing a talented Isle of Wight team that was aggressive and relentless, with multiple players stealing both second and third bases, and fielders like sophomore Ian Richmond making heads-up plays. Richmond in the bottom of the second inning halted a hard hit from Gage Smith with a diving stop in the gap. From there, he got up and threw the ball to first base to complete the 4-3 play.

In Isle of Wight’s 21-2 victory, Dustin Moon scored four runs, hit a triple, stole four bases and tallied up four RBI in five plate appearances. Christian Biernot batted 3 for 4 with an RBI, stole two bases and scored three runs. The Chargers jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first half-inning.

But the Knights also shined in moments of the game, as they scored twice in the bottom of the first inning. Miles brought home Long on an RBI double, and Campbell plated Conner after he put the ball into play, with the ball bouncing off of the third baseman’s glove and Conner beating the downhill throw to home.

Miles batted 2 for 2 with two doubles and the RBI.

Long also shut down the middle of the Chargers’ lineup in the third inning, striking out two and allowing one base runner on a walk, with that base runner being left on first at the end of the frame.