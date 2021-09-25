Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football improves to 4-0 on 68-6 rout of Covenant

Getting to play a full four quarters this time in Charlottesville, the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights nearly doubled their score from their season opener with a 68-6 rout of Covenant in the two teams’ second meeting of the year on Friday.
Five different BSH rushers combined to tally up 345 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 carries in the win.
Hunter Case continued his tremendous season as he carried the ball 11 times for 120 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the first quarter. He also ran in three two-point conversions.
Senior Josh Decker had 11 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns and ran in three two-point conversions. All of his scores came in the first half. In the second quarter, he notched a 43-yard pick-six for his first career interception return for a touchdown. Decker also had a sack on defense.
Will Fichter ran the ball seven times for 72 yards and a third-quarter touchdown.
Harrison Lee ran the ball twice for 10 yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Defensively, Lee led the team in tackles with six, and he also recovered a fumble.
Julian Alcazar carried the ball eight times for 41 yards and his first career rushing touchdown, which he scored in the fourth quarter. Alcazar also forced a fumble on defense.
Quarterback Afton Harrow completed 2 of 2 passes for a 26-yard completion to David Mann and a 25-yard completion to Jeb Hatfield.
The Knights led 32-0 at the end of the first quarter and 56-6 at halftime.
Additional defensive stats included an interception by Gage Smith and sacks by Mann, Garrett Musselman, Ethan Bishop and Nathan Roberts, the latter of whom also recovered a fumble.
The Knights’ defense is allowing 7.5 points per game, and the team through its first four games outscored its opponents 208-30.
A clash of unbeaten teams will take place at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot this Friday at 7 p.m. when the Knights host Lynchburg-based Virginia Episcopal School, who is currently 3-0.