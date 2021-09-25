Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football improves to 4-0 on 68-6 rout of Covenant

Getting to play a full four quarters this time in Charlottesville, the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights nearly doubled their score from their season opener with a 68-6 rout of Covenant in the two teams’ second meeting of the year on Friday.

Five different BSH rushers combined to tally up 345 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 carries in the win.

Hunter Case continued his tremendous season as he carried the ball 11 times for 120 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the first quarter. He also ran in three two-point conversions.

Senior Josh Decker had 11 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns and ran in three two-point conversions. All of his scores came in the first half. In the second quarter, he notched a 43-yard pick-six for his first career interception return for a touchdown. Decker also had a sack on defense.

Will Fichter ran the ball seven times for 72 yards and a third-quarter touchdown.

Harrison Lee ran the ball twice for 10 yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Defensively, Lee led the team in tackles with six, and he also recovered a fumble.