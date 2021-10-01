Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football improves to 5-0 following 20-12 win over Virginia Episcopal

The Knights' game-opening drive was the textbook "three yards and a cloud of dust" march to the end zone, with sophomore Hunter Case posting the longest run of the 15-play, 67-yard drive with a 14-yard sprint.

The Knights kept the visiting Bishops off-balance throughout the series, mixing snaps to the quarterback with direct snaps to the intended rusher. Case, Decker, Harrow and Lee all had carries in the opening minutes.

By the time Decker had reached the end zone for a 6-0 lead on a goal line rush, the Knights had reduced the first-quarter clock to less than 4:57 before the Bishops' offense first touched the field.

“That’s something that we pride ourselves in and that we’ve been successful in in all the ballgames that we’ve played so far,” Brock said of their opening drive. “It’s very important that we start off on a positive foot.”

Virginia Episcopal's first drive ended on the Knights' 39 when Smith tackled the Bishops' ball carrier during a fourth-down play to force a change of possession.

The Knights only needed three plays to find the end zone this time, as Decker broke two tackles and stayed ahead of a diving defender in the final few yards to rumble a whopping 52 yards to the house for his second touchdown of the night.