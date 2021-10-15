Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football storms past Richmond Christian 60-6 on Homecoming

POWHATAN – Whenever Blessed Sacrament Huguenot’s football players have set foot onto the practice field this year, the competition has been fierce. Head coach Gary Brock said that their players will give their offense fits.

The result?

“These young kids now have the confidence to say: Hey, I can keep up with them,” Brock said, “and so it has really, really helped us out as far as depth goes.”

And the competition in practice and the depth across the board has definitely helped the Knights in all of their matchups this fall. Playing in front of a packed home crowd on Homecoming, BSH remained unbeaten this past Friday when it routed Richmond Christian 60-6.

“It means a lot – it puts us high up in the seeding, it gives us good position in the playoffs, I think all-around it just helps in the best way possible,” said Zander Nadeau, who had five carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns for BSH (7-0). “It was a great team win. It started a bit slow, but we all really came together as we always do. It was a hard-fought win and I’m proud of them.”