Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football storms to 60-0 victory over Brunswick Academy

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football’s phenomenal start to the 2021 8-man fall season continued with its 60-0 road win over previously unbeaten Brunswick Academy in Lawrenceville on Friday.

In its 3-0 start, BSH has outscored its opponents 140-24.

The Knights racked up six touchdowns rushing on a wet field and converted six of eight attempted 2-point conversions, all rushing.

Harrison Lee had an explosive showing early in the game, rolling out fiery touchdown rushes of 59 and 53 yards in the team’s first two series on offense. Lee had nine carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns, including a 5-yard TD run in the second half.

Josh Decker churned out 95 yards and a TD on 14 touches and added two 2-point rushes.

Will Fichter ripped off an incendiary, late-game 73-yard run for his first varsity touchdown and added a 2-point run.

Hunter Case, BSH’s leading rusher coming into the game, carried the ball nine times for 36 yards and a team-leading three 2-point runs.

Zander Nadeau had five carries for 56 yards and a 35-yard TD in the second quarter.