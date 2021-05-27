Blessed Sacrament Huguenot honors student-athletes, names 2021 Male and Female Athletes of the Year

POWHATAN -- Seniors and multisport athletes Zack Miles and Emily Smith were named Blessed Sacrament Huguenot’s 2021 Male and Female Athletes of the Year at a school ceremony held Thursday morning. Miles was the recipient of the Gary Brock Male Athlete of the Year award, and Smith received the Jeff Zimmerman Female Athlete of the Year award.

Miles competed in baseball and football was named to First Team All-State in both sports. He anchored the football team up front on both the offensive and defensive lines, and he helped lead his baseball team from behind the plate at the catcher position.

“His athleticism separates him from other players along with his team-first attitude,” said BSH athletic director and head baseball coach James Poore. “He always puts the team ahead of himself.”

His coaches described him as a quiet leader who: leads by example with his play on the field; celebrates everyone’s success; and is looked up to by his peers.

Smith competed in soccer, cheer and basketball. She was one of the Knights’ two senior captains on the soccer field along with Michael Timmons; Smith helped anchor the defense and she contributed to the team’s standout 5-1-1 record in the short 2021 spring season.