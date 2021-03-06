Blessed Sacrament Huguenot scores 21 straight in rally, but Halifax Academy holds on to win 26-21

“He’s getting better as it goes along; he’s getting to where he understands the passing game where: if it’s open, and I can run, I’m going to run,” Brock said of Nadeau. “He’s done a good job...he found the open receiver most of the time. We had a few drops in there that should’ve been caught, but...he’s moving along. He’s doing much better.”

Brock also praised the kicking game; Jackson Hawkins was strong on kickoffs overall, and he made all three of his PAT kicks to help make it so that, if the Knights were to have scored again on a touchdown, they would have taken the lead.

The Knights would get that chance when Halifax fumbled at the end of a run play up the middle, and the home team got a hold of the ball at the visitors’ 36. Nadeau halved that overall distance to the goal with an 18-yard rush, but the Knight’s following fumble gave the visitors the ball at their 41 with less than 2 minutes to play. Halifax went to work from there to run the clock down to zero.

Taking better care of the football is among the Knights’ goals as they continue their short 2020-21 season. They’ll get to play under the Friday night lights again this coming weekend as they take on rival Fuqua in a 5:30 p.m. matchup on the road.