Blessed Sacrament Huguenot scores 21 straight in rally, but Halifax Academy holds on to win 26-21

In comparison to Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, visiting Halifax Academy had more size. It had more depth. It also had a 26-0 lead over the Knights with more than 7 minutes to play in the second quarter.
None of that kept BSH out of the hunt.
A relentless defensive effort, a strong passing game in the second half and quarterback Zander Nadeau’s versatility catapulted the Knights back into the contest on 21 unanswered points. Add in a key fumble, and BSH was driving within the final 2 minutes of the game, having reached the visitors’ 18-yard line with a chance to take back the lead.
But the Knights turned the ball over on a fumble, and Halifax Academy, helped by both its fast start to the game and the Knights' early turnovers, held off BSH to win it 26-21.
BSH head coach Gary Brock, however, was really proud of his players for coming back.
“I feel like we’re in better shape than a lot of the teams that we play, and I think it showed right there at the end,” Brock said. “I think we acquitted ourselves pretty well overall, but...we’ve just got to correct those mistakes.”
BSH junior and quarterback Zander Nadeau rushed for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns on 13 carries and passed for 107 more yards, a touchdown to Josh Decker, and an interception.
Harrison Lee was in on six tackles, including one for loss, and also forced a fumble. Gage Smith also had six tackles. David Mann had five including one for loss, and Decker had four and forced a fumble.
Mann, Decker, Zach Miles, and Garrett Musselman contributed to the team's multiple fumble recoveries in the game.
The two teams collectively turned the ball over five times in the first half. Halifax Academy recovered its own game-opening kickoff, which was an onside kick, but a couple plays later, Decker captured a fumble to put his offense on the field. But BSH would ultimately punt the ball away.
After the visitors capped the ensuing run-heavy drive with a 19-yard scoring burst from Ayden Woodall, the Knights gave up an interception on a short pass to Heath Williams, who quickly found open space and returned the pick for a touchdown.
After Cody Dickens capped another run-powered drive from the visitors with a goal-line rush, Halifax recovered a Knights fumble after BSH had driven to the opponents’ 16 and moved the chains again before Braxton Hammock scored from 4 yards out with 7:38 to play in the half.
BSH, however, recovered another onside kick at the Halifax 48, and the run game picked up steam with Nadeau punching the ball across the line on a 5-yard run.
With Halifax Academy’s size advantage making it tough for them to run the ball overall, the Knights turned to their passing game.
“We’re coming along with that; today was the first day we had the chance to really see what we could do there,” Brock said, adding: “We’ve got some young guys; the (passes) that they dropped today, they’ll catch the next time around, because they’ll be a little bit smarter.
“Sometimes you’re able to run the ball a little bit; sometimes, you’re able to throw it, and today, we had the opportunity to throw it some,” Brock said. “I think, as a result of it, if we pull one thing away from it, we’re going to be a better passing team than what we were before, so we can mix that in with it, too.”
Nadeau also stayed versatile, as he was still able to scramble out of the pocket late in the game. After the visitors late in the third quarter turned the ball over on downs at their own 34 yard line - with the Knights pushing them backwards on a tackle for loss - Nadeau, in a four-play span rushed for 11 yards, connected with tight end David Mann for an 8-yard gain, and hit the right edge early in the fourth quarter to zoom past the defensive backfield and make it a two-score game.
Nadeau and his offense soon capitalized on another key defensive stop. Harrison Lee had a tackle for loss, and Hunter Case deflected a pass after Musselman pressured the quarterback to force fourth down. The visitors’ short punt landed on their own 39, and Nadeau in the drive rushed for 27 yards before finding Josh Decker in the end zone on an 8-yard pass, making it a one-possession contest in the fourth quarter.
“He’s getting better as it goes along; he’s getting to where he understands the passing game where: if it’s open, and I can run, I’m going to run,” Brock said of Nadeau. “He’s done a good job...he found the open receiver most of the time. We had a few drops in there that should’ve been caught, but...he’s moving along. He’s doing much better.”
Brock also praised the kicking game; Jackson Hawkins was strong on kickoffs overall, and he made all three of his PAT kicks to help make it so that, if the Knights were to have scored again on a touchdown, they would have taken the lead.
The Knights would get that chance when Halifax fumbled at the end of a run play up the middle, and the home team got a hold of the ball at the visitors’ 36. Nadeau halved that overall distance to the goal with an 18-yard rush, but the Knight’s following fumble gave the visitors the ball at their 41 with less than 2 minutes to play. Halifax went to work from there to run the clock down to zero.
Taking better care of the football is among the Knights’ goals as they continue their short 2020-21 season. They’ll get to play under the Friday night lights again this coming weekend as they take on rival Fuqua in a 5:30 p.m. matchup on the road.
“When you just say Fuqua, it’s a special week. It really is,” Brock said. “I know Coach (Benjamin) Manis and I know basically what he does, and he sure knows what we do, having played against each other for so long. It’ll just be I think a knockdown slobberknocker Friday night.”