Blessed Sacrament Huguenot sees early success with full return to school

“We spent a lot of time explaining protocol to our staff and our parents so they were familiar with those everyday sicknesses and illness and how to distinguish them from COVID,” she said. “Parents have been very supportive of our protocol and have taken it very seriously.

“They have kept their children at home if they are not feeling well. They come promptly and pick them up if they need to. There hasn’t been a question about the protocol,” she added.

Staff members weren’t sure how students would adjust to the face covering policy, but they have been wonderful, Ledbetter said. Students in third grade or younger are encouraged to wear masks when they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance. Middle and high school students wear masks when they transition between classes. They wear masks in class if they can’t maintain the 6 feet of distance.

The school doubled the size of its elementary program, so getting to know the faces of the new students, especially with masks on, has been challenging but still remains one of the best parts of a new school year, she said.