Blessed Sacrament Huguenot soccer celebrates seniors, overtakes Brunswick Academy 3-1

POWHATAN – In one of their final matches on the varsity field, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot seniors and longtime contributors Emily Smith and Michael Timmons added to the BSH soccer program’s Senior Day celebration by helping their Knights overtake visiting Brunswick Academy 3-1 on Tuesday.
As senior leaders, Smith and Timmons have complemented each other well both in their positioning on the field – Smith this year has been a central part of the team’s defense while Timmons has been a leader on the attack – and in their personalities, as described by their head coach Patrick Winterrowd.
“Emily has always had great enthusiasm; she’s obviously a very good player. She and Michael are both very skilled, very talented players. They have opposite personalities,” Winterrowd said. “Emily is very happy-go-lucky, great enthusiasm all the time, very physical player, always hustles…and Michael on the other hand is aggressive, got the killer instinct, wanting to score goals…they have the perfect complementary personalities for captains I think, and they’ve done a good job this year. I’ve been really proud of them.”
After Brunswick Academy took a 1-0 lead on Tuesday, Timmons tied up the match before the end of the first half when he finished a cross in the box from eighth grader Ryder Hansen, who has continued to shine in his first season on varsity.
“He’s doing a fantastic job; he’s going to be a big deal before he leaves here I think,” Winterrowd said of Hansen, who had the assist on Timmons’ goal. “He’s only in eighth grade; I have to remind myself of that all the time.”
Stephen Dinora also had an outstanding game, and he put the bow on his efforts when, in the second half, he knocked in the go-ahead goal on a header.
“He’s been huge for us this year…he had a goal against Brunswick in the last game at the top of the box, he put it in the upper 90, outstanding strike,” Winterrowd said of Dinora. “He’s very versatile…if we needed him to play center back, he can play center back…if he needed to play on top, play striker, he can do that, too. He’s an outstanding athlete. We’re really lucky to have him.”
Patrick Maynes was constantly flying to the ball and was key in getting it out of danger spots on defense. He played for most of the game until he got hurt and had to exit late in the stretch.
“He’s a very aggressive, physical kid; it took a lot for him to come out of the game at the end there,” Winterrowd said. “It was more than just: ‘Coach, I’m tired,’ because he never gets tired. I’m super-impressed with his work ethic. He and Stephen are very good complementary players to have in the back and in the middle, too. They’re both tall, can both challenge for the ball, and they both want the ball at their feet. It’s awesome having them here.”
With under 2 minutes left in regulation, Brunswick’s goalie mishandled a ball that was put into play by Hansen; Kenny Hickey got there – “just like we’re telling him: 'run to the post, run to the post,'” Winterrowd said – and he tapped in the insurance goal for BSH.
“He’s a guy who has not gotten enough minutes on varsity yet, but he hustled his butt off and got a goal; that was awesome,” Winterrowd said of Hickey. “I’m really happy for him.”
BSH goalie Tyler Jenkins had a couple of big saves in the second half, including one where he absorbed a hard-kicked ball with 18:30 to play to keep the tying shot out of the net.
The Knights are 5-1, having also defeated Brunswick Academy on Wednesday, May 5. Per the rSchool calendar, they are currently scheduled to host Banner Christian on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m.