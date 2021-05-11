Blessed Sacrament Huguenot soccer celebrates seniors, overtakes Brunswick Academy 3-1

“He’s doing a fantastic job; he’s going to be a big deal before he leaves here I think,” Winterrowd said of Hansen, who had the assist on Timmons’ goal. “He’s only in eighth grade; I have to remind myself of that all the time.”

Stephen Dinora also had an outstanding game, and he put the bow on his efforts when, in the second half, he knocked in the go-ahead goal on a header.

“He’s been huge for us this year…he had a goal against Brunswick in the last game at the top of the box, he put it in the upper 90, outstanding strike,” Winterrowd said of Dinora. “He’s very versatile…if we needed him to play center back, he can play center back…if he needed to play on top, play striker, he can do that, too. He’s an outstanding athlete. We’re really lucky to have him.”

Patrick Maynes was constantly flying to the ball and was key in getting it out of danger spots on defense. He played for most of the game until he got hurt and had to exit late in the stretch.