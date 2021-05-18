Blessed Sacrament Huguenot soccer ends 2021 season with 5-1-1 record

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot's young soccer team excelled in the short 2021 spring season, achieving a final record of 5-1-1 after ending last Wednesday's finale in a 2-2 tie with Banner Christian.

"My big takeaway from this season is that I am proud of my team's resiliency," said BSH head coach Patrick Winterrowd. "They are a strong bunch of kids who played hard, no matter the circumstances. There were games in which we could have played better, but I never had to worry whether the team would give solid effort. In a way, I am already looking forward to next Spring."

In last Wednesday's draw, sophomore Jackson Hawkins scored both goals for BSH. Hawkins' teammate Kenny Hickey had the crucial assist to tie the game up late.

Hawkins shared the goal-scoring lead with senior teammate Michael Timmons for this season. Hawkins, Timmons, senior Emily Smith and junior goalie Tyler Jenkins were the 2021 Knights' captains.

With no VISAA Division III tournament for soccer this year, the Knights' season has ended. While they are losing two crucial players with captains Timmons and Smith graduating at the end of the school year, the Knights are projected to return the rest of the team.