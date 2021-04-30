Blessed Sacrament Huguenot soccer shuts out Southampton Academy 2-0

Eighth grader Ryder Hansen continued his strong first season on the Knights' varsity team with his performance in Friday's game.

"Ryder Hansen has been a huge addition to our team. His ability to control and distribute the ball has been very important in the development of our offense," Winterrowd said. "He is a tough kid starting on varsity as an 8th grader against some really physical opponents and holding his own throughout. I’m really glad that he is with us and look forward to his continued development over the rest of this season and in the future."

The win followed a hard-fought 3-0 setback to Isle of Wight Academy on Monday. Winterrowd said that, due to COVID and injuries, they were down to everyone playing the game with very little substitutions for 90 minutes.

“We ran ourselves ragged against a really, really good team, and that gave us a lot of confidence for today,” Winterrowd said. “We hung with them for most of the game…it really gave us the boost that we needed today to know that we can hang with experienced teams with good soccer players.”

Following Monday’s game, the Knights had a long week to rest, and while it was really hot during practice, they ran anyway.