Blessed Sacrament Huguenot volleyball earns 1st win in 3rd game back at the varsity level

POWHATAN -- The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights now have a win under their belts in their return to the varsity level this fall after they routed The New Community School in straight sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-15) on Monday.

“It was excellent,” head coach Cat Ringling said of the win. “We were worried about working on transitioning, and they had no problems with transitioning tonight, so that really I think made the difference.”

The team also did not miss serves for the most part, and Ringling said that the “communication was really good tonight.”

“They also were really good about watching what was happening on the other side of the net and making sure they were where they needed to be,” Ringling said Monday. “That’s also important and part of the success for tonight definitely.”

The varsity Knights did not rotate any players from the bench onto the floor, so the same six players – Jameson Ward, Sophie Thompson, Colleen Maynes, Charlie Potter, Kennedy Dowdy and Whitney Polster – held the court through all three sets. Their endurance shone through in the win.