Blessed Sacrament Huguenot volleyball returns to varsity level

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot volleyball has returned to the varsity level for the first time since the fall of 2017, and the young Knights, led by returning head coach Cat Ringling, are excited to represent their school and take on this opportunity.
Ringling, who coached the 2016-17 BSH varsity team, said: “I am excited to be back, especially with these girls as I have watched them develop into exceptional young women over the last three years.”
Nine players, all of whom are new to varsity volleyball, make up this year’s team: junior Claire Bailey, sophomores Kennedy Dowdy and Colleen Maynes, junior Whitney Polster, sophomore Charlie Potter, junior Tabitha Ringling, freshmen Sophie Thompson and Jameson Ward and sophomore Natalie Yago.
The varsity Knights feature multiple players who contributed to BSH volleyball’s unbeaten 7-0 season at the JV level this past spring.
Coach Ringling praised the players’ devotion to their teammates.
“The girls have a lot of room to grow in both skill and strength,” Ringling said, “but their bonds to each other are already quite strong.”
Ringling said that the team is learning a lot of new transitions and positioning work this year. The Knights’ goal for the season, she said, is to adapt well to a 6-2 formation in order to get to the point where “transiting becomes second nature and we can focus more on offense strategies.”
Despite a season-opening loss on the road to Isle of Wight on Wednesday, Ringling was happy with how her Knights performed, considering that more than half of the team had been on a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 and only had one practice together as a team in over two weeks.
In their home opener on Thursday versus Kenston Forest, the Knights lost 25-11, 25-14, 25-18, but Ringling said that the team is progressing.
To Ringling, a successful year would be having the players not only transition more seamlessly from offense to defense, but also build confidence in both their own skills and in their teammates’ skills.
“Winning, of course, would come along with the accomplishment of those goals,” Ringling said.
This coming week, the Knights will host New Community on Monday at 6 p.m., play at Richmond Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and host Southampton Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Knights will also play at Tidewater Academy this coming Tuesday at 6 p.m.