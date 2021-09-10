Blessed Sacrament Huguenot volleyball returns to varsity level

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot volleyball has returned to the varsity level for the first time since the fall of 2017, and the young Knights, led by returning head coach Cat Ringling, are excited to represent their school and take on this opportunity.

Ringling, who coached the 2016-17 BSH varsity team, said: “I am excited to be back, especially with these girls as I have watched them develop into exceptional young women over the last three years.”

Nine players, all of whom are new to varsity volleyball, make up this year’s team: junior Claire Bailey, sophomores Kennedy Dowdy and Colleen Maynes, junior Whitney Polster, sophomore Charlie Potter, junior Tabitha Ringling, freshmen Sophie Thompson and Jameson Ward and sophomore Natalie Yago.

The varsity Knights feature multiple players who contributed to BSH volleyball’s unbeaten 7-0 season at the JV level this past spring.

Coach Ringling praised the players’ devotion to their teammates.

“The girls have a lot of room to grow in both skill and strength,” Ringling said, “but their bonds to each other are already quite strong.”