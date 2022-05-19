Boys soccer ties with James River, beats Clover Hill

Powhatan’s 2022 senior class of boys soccer players have had a tendency of making things look easy on the field, but their journey to get to this level of team success has been anything but easy.

Facing a shortened season due to COVID-19 and a rebuilding season that had its share of ups and downs, the six seniors on the roster have used every experience to lead the way to one of Powhatan’s most impressive regular seasons in school history.

This class, head coach Willie Miles says, has set the bar extremely high for the program, and it’s clear to see what he means after the team’s 2-2 tie against James River and its 3-0 senior night win over Clover Hill last Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

“They set the bar and see where the bar needs to be through resilience and tougher seasons, and it just shows how outstanding of a class they are,” he said.

James River — one of the best teams in the state with an 11-0 record entering the matchup — allowed just six goals all season heading into their second matchup with Powhatan. Three of those goals can be credited to the Indians in their 5-3 loss to the Rapids on April 21.

While most teams have struggled containing a Rapids offense that scored two goals or less just twice all season, the Indians managed to do just that, holding the undefeated Rapids to two goals that came off corner kicks.

On the offensive, Powhatan freshman James Davis was brilliant in the high-stakes district matchup, scoring both of the team’s goals late in the second half to give Powhatan the lead with just 10 minutes to play. His first came with 15 minutes left in the half, scoring off a through ball assist from senior Parker Sloan. Five minutes later, Davis found himself in the open field with a breakaway goal that had the Rapids on the ropes.

“That young man’s pace of play and joy of life just makes my dream of running this program to the top just that much better,” Miles said. “He’s a team player, everyone loves him and I’m so glad he had his moment to shine.”

After James River scored with two minutes to play, the two teams remained deadlocked through two overtime periods to conclude the game with a draw, though Miles sees the tie as Powhatan’s best performance of the season.

Against Clover Hill, seniors Sloan, Carter Hubley, Keegan McCullough, Jacob Hymel, Hunter Stoddard and Conner Donnelly were honored for their dedication to the program with a convincing win that never felt in doubt.

“It felt great,” Hubley said. “Just to have this atmosphere and have everyone here supporting us was just awesome.”

The Indians saw goals from Sloan on a penalty kick, junior Fischer Daniel and an own-goal, with Sloan adding one more goal on his home turf as he gets close to the end of an illustrious high school career.

“It’s another goal, but it’s always great to score in front of your family and friends,” Sloan said.