BSH Knights pull out thriller against Greenbrier

The second half began with fireworks, as a solid Greenbrier kickoff return and another outstanding effort from Greenbrier’s speedy signal-caller quickly moved the ball into Knights’ territory.

Although the Knights switched their defensive formation to include more defensive linemen, the Gators were still able to move the ball on the ground, despite an impressive tackle for loss by Roberts, who played both linebacker and nose-guard as the situation demanded. A knifing run by a Gator ballcarrier gave the Gators a lead, as he darted up the middle through the arms of multiple tacklers.

The Gators thereafter converted their extra point try and went up by a score of 14-8, with the majority of the third quarter still to be played.

The Knights made good use of their next possession, with more powerful runs by Case and darting carries by Fichter swiftly moving the ball downfield. A fumbled snap would prove a temporary setback, as Harrow carried the ball forward behind an outstanding double-team block by newly-minted starters Gill and Wood, to get the Knights into opposing territory.

Another strong block by Jeb Hatfield opened a massive hole on the left side of the Gators defensive line which Case hit at speed for a 12-yard scamper and move the chains. After what seemed an eternity of short runs and crunching tackles by the Gators, the Knights were able to hit pay dirt as Harrow hit Case on a bubble screen that the Knights’ leading rusher on the season took to the end zone from 25-yards out. Harrow used another good block by David Mann to dart around the right end for the two-point conversion.

A crucial tackle by Jeb Hatfield stopped the Gators’ subsequent kickoff return from being a touchdown, and the Knights went back on the defensive, with Roberts gain knifing through the GCA offensive line to bring the runner down in the backfield.

However, the Knights were again damaged by the Gators’ swift-footed quarterback, who broke contain to scamper down the field for a thirty-yard gain. An ill-timed roughing-the-passer penalty on Mann again put GCA in the red zone, and the Knights were on the ropes as the third quarter ended.

As the new period opened, the Knights were driven back to their own five yard line, and Greenbrier looked certain to score the go-ahead touchdown. The Knights finally stopped their opponents forward momentum and set up a 4th-and-5 that would in large part decide the outcome of the game.

As GCA lined up for what appeared to be a chip-shot field goal, the Knights breathed a sigh of relief. To their horror, this apparent kick turned out to be a fake, with the Greenbrier holder standing up and rolling out to his right to find a Gator’s running back standing in the Knights’ end zone.

The football hung the air for what felt an eternity and it looked as if the Gators would be able to score, sending the Knights’ home with a painful loss. However, senior captain Jeb Hatfield stepped up to meet the moment, tipping away the pass at the last possible second and sending the BSH sideline into jubilant celebration.

Not out of the woods by any stretch, the Knights now retook possession of the ball backed up to their own three yard line. Case moved the ball out to the eleven with a strong, tackle breaking run that was called back on a disastrous false-start penalty.

With the game once again in doubt, Head Coach Gary Brock chose this crucial moment to send in a secret weapon: towering, senior back Kendrick Sheffield, who up until now had only played in the game at defensive end.

At 6’2, 210 pounds, Sheffield cut an imposing figure as he lined up in the Knights backfield, and it was clear that the Gators did not envy the task of tackling him, as each of his subsequent three carries went for over ten yards and a first down apiece. After a nice carry to the weak side by Hunter Case, Sheffield lumbered forward once more for first down yardage, bringing the ball across the fifty-yard line and into Gators’ territory.

The tandem of Sheffield and Case continued to move the ball at will against an exhausted Gators’ defense, and the ball was soon resting on the 10-yard line. Sheffield once more took the ball sprinting to his right and used a good block by Case and Mann to crash into the end zone, completing the Knights’ longest drive of the season at 97 yards.

Case took to the crucial two-point conversion into the end zone following an outstanding wedge-block made up of Roberts, Gill, and Wood and the Knights celebrated what appeared to be the game-deciding touchdown.

The Gators regained the ball in their territory and looked to be stymied after Wood, who started at nose-guard in addition to his new duties on the offensive line, made an outstanding play to wrap up the quarterback in the backfield.

However, the dangerous running ability and two crucial facemask penalties by Case and Mann swiftly advanced the Gator’s to the 30 yard line. Two plays later, the unthinkable occurred as the Gator’s playmaker at QB not only wove through multiple Knights’ tacklers to reach the end zone but also completed the two-point conversion on a fade route that landed in the hands of a Gators receiver in the corner of the end zone.

Disaster appeared to have struck yet again on the subsequent kickoff as a bouncing onside strike nearly landed in the waiting arms of a Gator’s player, only to be snatched out at the last moment by Harrow as they both lay on the ground struggling for possession.

With the score at 24-22 the Gators then brought down Sheffield in the backfield for the back’s only negative carry of the evening, and the tension rose on the Knights’ sideline to unbearable levels. A short run by Case was stopped on third down, leaving the Knights needing to convert a third and long play from the right hashmark in order to eek out a win.

Head Coach Gary Brock called a timeout on the numbers and the players huddled up around him. Speaking calmly and in measured tones, Brock informed his team that they would be going for it on fourth down, rather than punting the ball away with less than a minute remaining.

With their hearts in their throats, the Knights lined up for the deciding play of the game at the Gators’ 49-yard line. If they were unable to convert, the Gators would have multiple opportunities to score and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

As Case took the ball running to his left, his first would be tackler was moved by a solid block on the part of Hatfield, who pushed the defensive tackle into the center of the line of scrimmage. Nathan Roberts hit the defensive end with a crushing pull block that drove his opponent backwards and allowed Case to reach the edge of the Gator’s defense. Sheffield got just enough of his man to leave Case one-on-one with a cornerback to decide the contest.

The senior running back sprinted for the down marker and left his feet, gaining a half-yard more than was necessary and sealing the game for the Blue and Grey. Harrow’s subsequent kneel caused the clock to expire and the Knights’ supporters to erupt in jubilant celebrations as they advanced to 3-1 on the season. The celebrations in the Knights’ locker-room were raucous as the boys celebrated their hard-fought win. As the bus finally pulled away from the GCA campus around 10 pm, the strains of country music could be heard as the Knights sang their traditional victory song of Friends in Low Places, by Garth Brooks.