BSH pulls away late in win versus Grove Christian

After 10 straight losses and eight straight games with under 10 runs, the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights came to their home field with a chip on their shoulder to break that losing streak.

What resulted was their most impressive offensive performance of the season.

Taking on the Grove Christian Falcons, the Knights battled back from an early 5-0 deficit to score 26 runs and end the game in the fourth inning with an exciting 26-16 victory. The win pushes their record to 5-14 on the season.

The Knights’ season-high 26 runs was their sixth game of the season with 10 or more runs, and it came right when they needed it the most, as they fought their way back for the win.

After the Falcons jumped to a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first, BSH’s Afton Harrow got the offense going with a triple off a left field line drive. After some erratic pitching that included four walks and multiple passed balls, the Knights earned runs from Harrow, Hayden Campbell, Ethan Bishop and Hunter Case to immediately cut the five-run deficit down to just one entering the top of the second inning.

Good offense then transitioned into even better defense, with Harrow striking out two batters and third baseman Mason Hogan delivering an accurate pass to Harrison Lee at first base to get three outs on three batters.

The Knights then proceeded to take the lead with a dominant 10-run inning that saw 16 at-bats as the Falcons’ two pitchers featured in the inning struggled to earn three outs. The inning started out with four consecutive walks, and the Knights had runs from eight different players to take a 14-5 lead heading into the third. Some of the top highlights from the scoring run include a two-run RBI single from Bishop that grounded toward center field and another two-run RBI from Lee off a ground ball to right field.

Entering the top of the third inning, the struggles to earn outs seemingly transferred over to the Knights, with 10 runs getting past them with a combination of errors and walks that gave the Falcons a chance to reclaim the lead, 15-14. The Knights saw three pitchers featured in the inning with Harrow, Campbell and Pete Bodman all getting a chance on the mound.