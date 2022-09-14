BSH returns to form in dominant win

A week after getting a true punch to the face in their home matchup with Covenant, the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Knights came back to their home turf with a purpose.

Hosting the Rappahannock County Panthers, BSH took control early in its convincing 32-8 victory on Friday, Sept. 9.

The pads were cracking, Knights were flying all over the field and every big play accentuated what makes this team’s identity of gritty, run-heavy football work so well.

“Our defense rose up a couple times tonight and did a great job for us and that was the primary focus for us to bounce back,” head coach Gary Brock said. “What happened last week, that’s over with, that’s in the past, let’s go on and focus on what’s ahead.”

Led by thrilling performances from junior Hunter Case, who killed Rappahannock on the ground all night, and senior edge rusher David Mann, the Knights set the tone in the first quarter after going down 8-0 thanks to a Mann interception that he nearly returned for a touchdown but was stopped at the 10-yard-line.

After getting the defensive stop, Case took the ball into the end zone as a ball carrier, scoring his first of three rushing touchdowns with a four-yard score with 2:50 left in the opening quarter. Case also finished with 121 rushing yards, 10 tackles, an interception and a safety.

On the next Rappahannock drive, Blessed Sacrament forced yet another fumble, this time coming from a Mann strip on the ball carrier that was recovered by junior Parker Gill to put the offense at their 25-yard-line.

After driving down the field with play after play picking up big yardage, the Knights faced a second-and-long at the 25 after a penalty, but they weren’t aiming for just the first down.

On a screen pass down the left side from quarterback Afton Harrow, running back Will Fichter found blockers down the field and displayed his blazing foot speed to tightrope the sideline for the team’s second touchdown of the half.

After an unsuccessful 2-point conversion, the Knights took a 14-8 lead with 4:46 left in the half.

On the ensuing drive, the Knights forced yet another turnover, this one a fumble recovered by Harrow at the opposing 35-yard-line. Case didn’t let that third turnover go to waste, taking in a 15-yard touchdown run on a direct snap that found multiple defenders bouncing off the power running back, who seemed to get stronger after contact.

“I always like to play physical,” Case said.

Up 22-8 with just 13 seconds left in the half, the Knights nearly added one more big play to their highlight reel when Harrow took a shoot deep down the right side that was completed by Fichter, but a Rappahannock defender made a touchdown-saving tackle that caused the Knights running back to fumble inches from the goal line.

It was a tough break for sure, but the Knights didn’t let that kill their confidence.

After another goal line fumble from Case that would have resulted in another Knights score, the turnovers cleaned up, while the defense continued to halt their opponent of any chance at momentum.

Backed up to their 1-yard-line, the Panthers had no space to breathe and were ultimately stopped in their end zone for a Knights safety that was attributed to who else but Case.

With a 24-8 lead and a kickoff going their way after the safety, a great return put the Knights directly back into the red zone, where Case earned a 2-yard touchdown run. Harrow’s run for the 2-point conversion made the score 32-8 with a little over six minutes to play in the third quarter.

From there, it was all about grinding out the clock, with the Knights defense continuing to get stops and runners like Case and Fichter picking up yards, staying inbounds and draining the clock until Harrow was able to line up in victory formation to finish a convincing performance from the Knights.