BSH scores 46 points in shutout over Kenston Forest

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot (4-2) had itself a complete performance against the Kenston Forest Kavaliers (3-4), dominating on both sides of the ball to shutout the Kavaliers on their home field with a 46-0 win on Saturday, Oct. 8.

It was BSH’s second highest offensive output of the season, topped only by a 56-point performance in the season-opener against Chincoteague, while the defense never let the Kavaliers see the end zone.

The Knights also had their best performance of the season from their run game, a staple of the team’s identity that paved the way for last year’s state title run. With 353 yards on the ground on 42 carries, a great showing from the offensive line and a 222-yard performance complete with two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion from running back Hunter Case, the Knights were able to get the best of the Kavaliers defensive.

Running back Will Fichter also had a standout game on the ground, adding 81 yards on just six carries along with three touchdowns and another 2-point conversion. Kendrick Sheffield also added 32 yards on nine carries as well as three 2-point conversions. Freshman Brian Bodman then contributed a 2-yard score on the ground for the Knights.

Quarterback Afton Harrow threw just seven passes all afternoon, but made an impression in those plays, completing four-of-seven attempts for 56 yards while tossing two touchdowns that were called back on penalties, but were still highlights for the gunslinging Knight.

On defense, junior Nathan Roberts was the player of the game, recording 10 tackles and three tackles for a loss to help the defensive line control the trenches. Senior Jeb Hatfield contributed seven tackles and two for a loss from his position in the secondary, while defensive lineman David Mann had himself another strong outing in a season full of them with four and a half tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Next up for BSH is a Saturday matchup with Richmond Christian on the road on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. Richmond Christian is still searching for its first win of the season with an 0-6 record. Last season, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot won its matchup over Richmond Christian with a convincing 60-6 victory.