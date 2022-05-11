BSH soccer impresses in senior night win

Honoring six seniors in their final home game of the season against the Southampton Academy Raiders, the Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot Knights closed out their home finale in style with a 3-1 victory.

The battle with the Raiders was their second meeting of the season, with the Knights squeaking out a 1-0 win on April 25. This time, however, the result was in favor of the Knights from the very beginning.

“This is the last time they’ll get to suit up at this field and this stadium, so it was very important for us to win this game, especially to keep this momentum heading into the playoffs,” head coach Patrick Winterrowd said.

The seniors honored before the game were center back Patrick Maynes, center back Josh Decker, striker Kenny Hickey, defender Colin Hipps, striker Stephen Dinora and goalie Tyler Jenkins.

This stellar senior class has played a crucial role in the team’s 9-2-1 record, and the win on senior night is one they’ll remember for a long time.

“Ever since I came to this school, I wanted to get a win on our senior night and prove to everyone that we can do it,” Maynes said.

In the net, Jenkins was as solid as he’s been all season, directing the defense like a seasoned pro and making a few timely saves to keep the Knights ahead.

“I can control the defense pretty well and tell them where to go and go to the spots that they don’t see, and just keep on marking,” Jenkins said.

The Knights got on the board early in the first half with a goal from eighth-grade forward Nick Hickey, who finished on a one-touch ground cross to make it 1-0.

Toward the end of the first half, the team’s golden boot leading scorer Dinora doubled the lead after timing a great run in front of the net that found him poking the ball past the charging keeper for a 2-0 Knights lead.

“If the ball’s in front of the goal, he’s like a shark with blood in the water, he’s going to go get it, and if he gets a foot on it, he’s going to score,” Winterrowd said.

After a few minutes of heavy rain, the offense slowed down a bit on both sides for most of the half, but the Knights were able to still find scoring success when junior Jackson Hawkins’ long shot slipped past the goalie to make it 3-0 and all but lock up the win.