BSH soccer season ends in conference semifinals

The Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot Knights soccer season came to a close this past week, as the talented group fell in the conference semifinals to Isle of Wight, a team that has won all three matchups over BSH this year.

Before the semifinals rematch, the Knights did record one of their most intense wins of the season when they finished off Southampton Academy’s season in a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals.

After a goal by senior forward Stephen Dinora in the eighth minute, the Knights got an own goal in their favor to start the second half with a 2-0 advantage. Two penalty kick goals in four minutes from Southampton tied the game up and forced overtime, but neither team was able to take the lead during two overtime periods.

During the nail-biting shootout, senior goalie Tyler Jenkins saved two shots and saw two more miss the net as senior Kenny Hickey scored the winning shot to advance the Knights in a dramatic finish that saw the entire team rush together in celebration.

The Knights had some last-minute preparation for the shootout that proved advantageous, as head coach Patrick Winterrowd said the team used time in their last practice of the season to set the penalty kick lineups while getting some practice reps under that type of pressure.

“It was very fortuitous because we set our PK lineup, and the kids had been thinking about it in practice, and they performed really well,” he said.

In the next game against Isle of Wight, a team that bested Blessed Sacrament twice before in close games, the Knights saw a late goal from eighth-grade standout Nick Hickey — brother of Kenny Hickey — but their rival was able to score the first two goals to hold onto the lead.

“We didn’t finish the season exactly like we wanted to, but they gave a heck of an effort so I’m really proud of all of them for sticking with things and grinding all the way through the season the way that they did,” Winterrowd said. “They went out with a really good showing.”

Wrapping up the season, the Knights saw Dinora, senior Patrick Maynes and junior Jackson Hawkins all make first team All-Conference while Jenkins made the second team. Hawkins was also named to the All-Academic team.

For the conference tournament, Hawkins, Dinora and Nick Hickey all made it on the All-Tournament squad.

Finishing second in the regular season standings with a 10-3-1 record, the Knights’ season sends off six seniors and sees multiple returning core members of what was a solid contender.