BSH takes punch in home opener

The Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot Knights entered their home-opening contest on Friday, Sept. 2 with the Covenant Eagles with a 1-0 record after their victory over the Chincoteague Ponies the previous weekend, but the Knights offense, which put up 54 points over CHS, struggled early and often to move the ball against the Eagles, who won the game, 66-8.

The Knights managed a first down on their opening possession on a run by junior running back Will Fichter before being forced to kick the ball away by the Covenant defense. Senior Jackson Hawkins’ punt was covered well by junior linebacker Parker Gill, whose diving tackle prevented a big return.

The Eagles, however, would come out swinging with a long touchdown run on their first play from scrimmage before converting the two-point conversion with a short pass to the flats.

Unfortunately for the Knights, they would fall victim to a well-executed onside kick on the following play, allowing the Eagles to immediately recover possession and putting the Knights on their back foot on the ensuing drive.

The Knights’ best play of the evening would come a few snaps later as senior defensive end Kendrick Sheffield delivered a crushing tackle on the Covenant quarterback, forcing him to fumble into the waiting arms of junior defensive back Afton Harrow, who took the lucky bounce in stride and raced 65 yards to the end zone for the Knights’ lone touchdown of the game.

Sheffield would next line up at full back and lower his shoulder to take the two-point conversion past the goal line, bringing the score to 16-8 early in the game.

That sequence would prove the highlight of what would turn into a long evening for the Knights as the Eagles would go on to have plenty of success thanks to their offensive explosion, which put up 66 points on the exhausted Knights defense before the final whistle.

The Charlottesville club would also put up a suffocating performance on defense too, allowing the Knights to gain just over 100 yards on offense.

One of the few bright spots for the Knights on the evening was the play of newcomer Trenten Quinlan, who returned from injury to rush for 81 yards on five kickoff returns for an average of over 16 yards per play.

Although disappointed with their overall performance in their home opener, the Knights have a long season yet to play and plenty of opportunity to improve their record, with an interesting matchup at home on deck on Friday, Sept. 9 against the Rappahannock County Panthers, who are likewise 1-1 in VISFL play after defeating Richmond Christian in a 32-20 final on Sept. 2.