BSH volleyball wins second game of the season

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot volleyball earned its second win of the season this past week, while also battling in a tough five-set matchup to push its record to 2-10.

In its win over Banner Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 27, BSH won the game in three sets, with scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-15.

Led by a 10-kill performance on 25 attempts by junior Charlie Potter, the Knights efficiently served the ball onto the other side of the court with a team total of 13 aces while also setting up the offense to generate quality shots over the net.

Sophomore Sophie Thompson had seven of those 13 aces, while junior Colleen Maynes recorded four of her own to help push their team to a much-needed victory.

On defense, Potter also recorded a team-high 11 digs while sophomore Veronica Finnegan recorded eight and Maynes finished with six.

One day later, the Knights hosted the Fuqua Falcons, a team that was 5-2 heading into the matchup and won the two teams’ previous matchup in three sets on Sept. 22.

This time, the Knights gave a great fight at home, winning the first set 25-17 then recovering from a 25-16 second set loss to win the third set in a close 25-20 finish before the Falcons sent the contest into a tiebreaker fifth set with a 25-16 fourth set win. In the fifth set, the Falcons jumped out to a quick lead early and held on for a 15-11 win.

Potter was fantastic against the Falcons, recording 14 kills, four aces, nine digs and two assists. Sophomore Jameson Ward also had a productive outing, finishing with six kills behind Potter to go with two digs.

Thompson also had a strong defensive performance, finishing with 23 digs, most on the team, while serving seven aces, one kill and one assist.

The Knights will play again on Tuesday, Oct. 11 when they face Kenston Forest, who holds a 12-4-1 record on the season and are first in the Colonial with a perfect 8-9 record.