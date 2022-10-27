BSH volleyball wins two of its last three games

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot has been playing some of its best volleyball of the season lately, winning two of its last three matches to move to 6-12 on the season.

BSH beat Amelia Academy in four sets on Oct. 17 and Tidewater Academy in three sets three days later, though they did fall in three sets to a tough Southampton Academy squad.

Against Amelia, BSH won with sets of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-13, with the lone Amelia win coming in the third set at 25-16. Junior Charlie Potter led the way in scoring with a seven-kill performance while also adding nine assists and eight digs. She also served a game-high eight aces.

As a team, the Knights had 23 aces, with juniors Kennedy Dowdy and Colleen Maynes adding six apiece.

Against the Tidewater Warriors, the Knights won the first set handily at 25-16, then pulled out two close victories in the second and third sets at 25-23 and 25-21.

Potter again led the way with eight kills and eight digs, while sophomore Natalie Allen led the team with six served aces and Maynes contributed 11 assists, eight digs and three aces.

BSH had previously defeated Tidewater in three sets on Sept. 20 and Amelia in three sets just five days before they faced off for a second and final time in the regular season.