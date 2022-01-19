Byerly, Carmack tapped to lead Powhatan Board of Supervisors in 2022

Cox and Williams both adamantly said they would not follow this standard, which they saw as an impediment to getting the information they need to do their jobs. Cox flat out said he would not follow it and challenged the board to “start censuring” if they didn’t like it.

“It ain’t going to happen. I am going to talk to whoever I want to talk to when I want to talk to them. It is just that simple,” Cox said.

He also referred to himself as “scott free,” arguing that since the board had already censured him and stripped him of his committees, “there is nothing else you can do to me.”

“What are you going to do, kick me off of boards I am no longer on,” he challenged.

Williams said he was headed for his own censure because he had no intention of following the last standard and was willing to head to court if the other supervisors tried to keep him from doing his job.

Carmack argued that informing Smither of requests didn’t stop supervisors from contacting staff; it would “improve the flow of communication and improve transparency so Mr. Smither knows what is going on as well as any staff member so they don’t get mixed messaging.”