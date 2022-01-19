Byerly, Carmack tapped to lead Powhatan Board of Supervisors in 2022

Editor's note: This story has been corrected from the version that ran in print incorrectly describing the vote to elect Mike Byerly as a split vote. Byerly was elected unanimously by the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors as chair for 2022.
POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors unanimously chose Mike Byerly to serve as board chair in 2022.
Byerly, who represents District 3, was elected in a 5-0 vote at the board’s organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 10.
Outgoing chairwoman Karin Carmack, District 5, was elected as vice chair of the board in a 3-2 split. Byerly and Steve McClung, District 2, joined Carmack in electing her to the position. David Williams, District 1, and Bill Cox, District 4, voted against.
The underlying division present in the vice chair vote would be evident in a tension that was threaded throughout the meeting during the agenda items that dealt with the board and its actions, starting with board appointments and continuing with a contentious adoption of their standards of conduct.
Several times during the discussions between the five board members on these issues it was evident there was still a great deal of underlying friction regarding McClung, Byerly and Carmack’s decision on Dec. 20, 2021, to formally censure Cox for “verbal misconduct unbecoming of a Supervisor.”
New officers
Byerly, who is entering his third year on the board and was vice chair in 2021, said it felt good to be elected chair even as he realizes there will be challenges. However, although there will be disagreements between board members, they have to find ways to still work together to serve the citizens. “Can we do better? Yeah, we can do better – together,” he said.
Looking to the year ahead, Byerly said he hopes the budget process will be simpler in 2022 after the hard work the board, county administrator Ned Smither and staff put into building a 10-year budget last year.
With an update to the county’s Long-Range Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2021, Byerly said he hopes that will free up the board’s time more to focus on economic development, especially along the Route 60 Corridor.
Powhatan needs to find a way to help people who want to come in and do business in the county, he said.
“Hopefully, we can move forward and get some things done. We will have good opportunities, I think, if we can find a way to say yes and eliminate some of the negativity and work together,” he said.
Carmack said she is excited to serve as vice chair in 2022 and is looking forward to working together with the other board members for the betterment of Powhatan County.
“We will definitely have some challenges. Trying to bring unity to the board is a concern and focus,” she said.
Working on the upcoming budget process alongside the school board is a big task ahead of the supervisors in the coming months.
“I would like to focus on more opportunities for our citizens - in particular our seniors through our parks and rec department,” Carmack said. “Additionally, I would like for the board to keep looking for ways to expand our business base along Route 60 to help reduce our tax rate even further.”
Tense appointments
While the board of supervisors wasn’t at odds on every issue they discussed at the Jan. 10 meeting, the tension between members was evident in several topics pertaining specifically to board business.
Not too long into the meeting, the board began discussing the appointments to boards, commissions and committees, most of which they voted on as a board. When it came to the Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA), instead of taking nominations, Byerly said that Williams had done it before but he would take it now.
Williams, who is a strong proponent of Powhatan’s participation in the different organizations focused on regional transportation needs, talked about the county’s presence in the CVTA, the relationships he has formed while serving on the authority and the changes he helped bring about that were favorable to Powhatan.
However, he also said he had told other authority members recently that he “strongly suspected” he would not be reappointed, alluding to the happenings of the Dec. 20 meeting and his stance as the only supervisor who voted against censuring Cox.
“This is no longer about what is best for Powhatan; it is about individuals. And as I said at the last meeting, when that happens, that is when the wheels always go off the wagon,” he said.
The scene involving the CVTA had some sense of déjà vu. During the January 2016 organizational meeting with four entirely different board members, Williams was blindsided when he was not re-appointed to the Richmond Regional Planning District Commission (RRPDC) and the Richmond Area Transportation Planning Organization (TPO). At the time, he was chair of the RRPDC and had six months left on his term in that role.
The board appointed representatives to the PlanRVA Commission, Audit Committee, Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory Committee (AFDAC), all of which were positions Cox held until the positions were stripped away as part of the censure. He was also the CVTA board alternate, a position that was not filled.
Williams said repeatedly that he would not vote on the appointments that Cox formerly held, saying it would be inconsistent with his vote against his fellow supervisor’s censure and removal from committees.
McClung agreed to take on the PlanRVA and Audit Committee roles and Carmack was appointed to the AFDAC, both with three votes in support. Williams didn’t vote on these appointments and Cox either voted against or remained silent on them.
Standards of conduct
If the committee appointments were a warning shot about the tensions between the board members, the discussion surrounding the adoption of the board’s standards of conduct was the battle that followed.
The board debated the standards for more than 30 minutes before the document was ultimately passed in a 3-2 vote, with McClung, Byerly and Carmack supporting it and Williams and Cox against.
Byerly introduced the 14-point document that recognized that board members are under constant observation and have to be held to a high standard. The standards ranged from simple reminders to be tolerant, respectful and concise to behaviors to avoid, such as casting doubt on the integrity of county government or using abusive, threatening or intimidating language toward colleagues, citizens or personnel.
But the one point that caused a veritable standoff was the last one on the list, which said that “no supervisor shall directly contact a county employee without notifying the county administrator (via email, text, or voice mail) of the intended contact and intent of the conversation.”
Cox and Williams both adamantly said they would not follow this standard, which they saw as an impediment to getting the information they need to do their jobs. Cox flat out said he would not follow it and challenged the board to “start censuring” if they didn’t like it.
“It ain’t going to happen. I am going to talk to whoever I want to talk to when I want to talk to them. It is just that simple,” Cox said.
He also referred to himself as “scott free,” arguing that since the board had already censured him and stripped him of his committees, “there is nothing else you can do to me.”
“What are you going to do, kick me off of boards I am no longer on,” he challenged.
Williams said he was headed for his own censure because he had no intention of following the last standard and was willing to head to court if the other supervisors tried to keep him from doing his job.
Carmack argued that informing Smither of requests didn’t stop supervisors from contacting staff; it would “improve the flow of communication and improve transparency so Mr. Smither knows what is going on as well as any staff member so they don’t get mixed messaging.”
“There is no intent of stifling communication with staff, not at all,” she said.
She also argued that the county is short staffed and they have a finite amount of time. The county administrator can help prioritize requests on their time.
Carmack pointed out that the board as a whole only officially has power when they are in session together, which sparked a long debate about the authority they carry as individual members outside of meetings and workshops.
McClung praised Smither for the help he has provided since the former was elected in November 2021. He said the board has plenty of options to give Smither a heads up when they are contacting staff.
Byerly said the document was being misinterpreted and the final standard does not limit supervisors from talking to staff. He said Smither is tasked with running the county on a day-to-day basis so he should know what requests are being made to staff members.
“The idea is to help us all, including the county administrator, understand what is going on and be more productive. I think it does create more transparency,” Byerly said.
Other business
* CVTA funds – The board briefly discussed CVTA funds, which has brought in $2.36 million in additional revenues for transportation projects as part of the county’s regular portion of a regional gas tax. The county also learned in 2021 that it would receive $2.6 million in CVTA funds to be used for the westbound turn lane on Anderson Highway turning onto Stavemill Road. In the final nine months, the county estimates it will receive an additional $1.57 million in funds. This would bring its total available funds for fiscal year (FY) 2022 to $6.55 million, Smither shared.
Having these funds coming into the county creates many more opportunities for Powhatan to address local projects. Smither advocated for creating a transportation plan that prioritizes the transportation projects members want to address and how the funds will be used, whether as pay-as-you-go or to leverage projects in grant applications.
Smither suggested that the board discuss a transportation plan at a workshop in February.
* The board had a discussion about a request to have the planning commission make a recommendation regarding access management standards. The planning commission had already taken the topic up at its December 2021 meeting. Staff asked if the board wanted to give the commissioners direction.
Powhatan has access management standards that are stricter than those of the Virginia Department of Transportation. Part of this discussion was about whether the board wants to revise its standards to be in line with VDOT’s standards.
The board discussed how many of the parcels along Anderson Highway are not large enough to meet access management standards if owners wanted to develop them. Cox pointed out that the county needs to focus on helping some of those property owners come to the realization that it would likely take a partnership with neighboring property owners to have a large enough parcel to develop.
Carmack made a motion to ask the planning commission to remove the Powhatan-specific access management and default to the VDOT standards. The motion passed in a 3-1 vote with McClung, Byerly and Carmack supporting it. Williams voted against it and Cox did not vote.
* Public comments – Several residents spoke on a variety of issues at the beginning and end of the meeting. Topics included: praising the work of volunteer firefighters and EMTs during the Jan. 3 winter storm; improving the minute taking process at meetings to provide greater transparency to the public and help avoid disputes about what happened at meetings; citizen anger and disappointment about the censuring of Cox, and a homeowner living next door to a property with cages of hounds criticizing his deteriorated quality of life and lack of options to do something about it.