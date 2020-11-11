Casting a ballot is a personal experience

If you are like me, the last thing you probably want to hear more about this week is the 2020 General Election.
While the election season was shortened somewhat when it was overshadowed by COVID-19, the candidates and parties still managed to pack a ton of negativity and fear into a few short months. And, to be fair, judging by conversations, news coverage, and social media interactions, the American public bought into that negativity hook, line, and sinker.
But when I thought about writing a column about the 2020 election experience, I found I didn’t want to write about watching to see if states went blue or red, Electoral College numbers slowly climbing upward, or people across the country waiting for the shoe to drop that signals the end of the world, depending on which candidate was the victor.
Both the beauty and the hubris of covering the election from the Powhatan perspective is that it is not exactly like the rest of the country. While we all watched anxiously for the results with the rest of the country, our local experience wasn’t allegations of mail-in ballots found in the trash or mysteriously appearing in the middle of the night. Our experience wasn’t hundreds of people standing in line for hours, 6 feet apart, as they inched their way ever-forward, determined to have their chance to make a choice.
Don’t get me wrong, we had some lines. Several times in the 45 days of early voting I would pass by the Village Building and see the line of cars at the early voting tent stretching down Tilman Road and onto Skaggs Road. I heard at least one person ran out of gas while waiting in line one day.
But based on what I saw and heard from election officials, probably the longest lines almost anyone would have experienced on Election Day were those who arrived at about 6 a.m. at some precincts and found more than 100 people had already gotten there well in advance and waited in frigid temperatures for the doors to open. With more than half of the people who voted in Powhatan casting their ballots early, that paved the way for a great deal less pressure at the polls on the BIG DAY.
We have all heard so many theories about people disseminating misinformation and trying to disenfranchise certain voters. And, yes, Powhatan did have an issue with incorrect information being sent out in two separate letters about polling precincts being temporarily relocated. But that led to a hyper-vigilance on the part of the office of elections to make sure that the letters didn’t keep anyone from being able to vote. In addition to sending out correction letters, the office stationed an election official at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School to catch anyone who went there by mistake and a horde of signs at the other two old polling places to make sure people knew the correct new polling precinct locations.
I could talk about the fears about militia members showing up to intimidate voters or rioters unhappy with results destroying businesses, but that wasn’t our local experience. Director of elections Karen Alexander said there was one agitator trying to cause issues with a campaign worker outside of a precinct, but a law enforcement officer who happened to be on the scene diffused the situation without incident.
Elections are big events with huge consequences on a large scale, which is why they are so important. But there is a reason we advocate for voting so strongly and say something that sounds cliché – every vote counts – when we are asking people to show up and cast a ballot.
Voting is an intensely personal experience. At its best, it is about people searching their hearts and minds for the kind of country they want to create, putting that wish on paper, and trusting election officials to treat it with the respect and dignity it deserves.
I loved getting to see a tiny glimpse into some of those stories. I knew I wanted to visit the Graceland precinct because it is where I would have voted if I hadn’t voted early. The staff members there were amazingly professional and welcoming and made me almost regret I wasn’t going through the process that day.
But during my visit, I got to meet Sarah Selz, who was teaching her three children not only the value of voting but the importance of still loving others and being kind to them even if they have a different opinion. I got to see 21-year-old Holten Langston carry himself very smoothly through his first election and cast his first ballot. I got to listen to Steve McClung’s excitement as he talked about campaigning for people to vote and knowing 27 people who would be voting for the first time in the 2020 General Election.
And after the polls closed, I waited downstairs in the Village Building with a handful of others until the last of the central absentee precinct ballots were processed and the full unofficial results were released after 1 a.m. I saw the complete exhaustion on staff members’ faces as they worked to finish up their 22-hour day but also the relief that they had, for the moment, finished the monumental task that was getting the initial results for Powhatan County.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.