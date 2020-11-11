Casting a ballot is a personal experience

But based on what I saw and heard from election officials, probably the longest lines almost anyone would have experienced on Election Day were those who arrived at about 6 a.m. at some precincts and found more than 100 people had already gotten there well in advance and waited in frigid temperatures for the doors to open. With more than half of the people who voted in Powhatan casting their ballots early, that paved the way for a great deal less pressure at the polls on the BIG DAY.

We have all heard so many theories about people disseminating misinformation and trying to disenfranchise certain voters. And, yes, Powhatan did have an issue with incorrect information being sent out in two separate letters about polling precincts being temporarily relocated. But that led to a hyper-vigilance on the part of the office of elections to make sure that the letters didn’t keep anyone from being able to vote. In addition to sending out correction letters, the office stationed an election official at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School to catch anyone who went there by mistake and a horde of signs at the other two old polling places to make sure people knew the correct new polling precinct locations.