Celebrating Coach Farmer's 50 years of coaching Powhatan Softball

One of the many players that Farmer coached was Marie Crump, who first played under Coach Farmer in her first year of high school, graduated from Powhatan High School in 1976 and James Madison University in 1980 and became Powhatan’s head softball coach in 1981.

Coach Crump and Coach Farmer have been working side-by-side ever since, and along with the hundreds of players they have coached, they have built one of the most successful and storied softball programs in Virginia.

Earlier in the year, Powhatan High School senior and current varsity softball player Emmalee Lawson said she was always told that “if you were playing for Coach Crump and Coach Farmer, that you were blessed, because they’re some of the best coaches in Virginia, and have been for everyone to know.”

“It’s been great, and I wouldn’t want to coach with anybody else,” Coach Crump said. “It’s always special when you’ve been able to maintain the same coach, and I think that says a lot to the program, and I think that’s one reason we’ve had the success that we’ve had - just consistency.”

“She was a pretty incredible athlete herself,” Coach Farmer said of Coach Crump. “She loves the game just like all the other kids, but softball is just a very contagious sport.”