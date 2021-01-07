Christopher Newport University alumni Madison Howdyshell, Brock Geiman join Powhatan GBB's coaching staff

Powhatan’s players have also been “very, very welcoming” to Howdyshell.

“That’s been nice to be a part of.”

Geiman also attended CNU and played on the men’s basketball team, which in his three seasons went 74-17, reached at least the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament from 2018 to 2020 and played in the Final Four in 2019.

“I think he provides a lot of different insights to the game,” Howdyshell said of Geiman, “especially being a point guard and playing at the collegiate level.”

With Powhatan competing in the Dominion District, Howdyshell will not only get to play against her alma mater, but she’ll also get to face former Midlothian-area rivals from her high school days.

“I think it’s definitely interesting to come back and know that we’re going to be playing good old Cosby again,” she said. “I’m interested to see what the Dominion District, as far as talent, still has, because I have been removed for now five years, so it’ll be interesting for me to see that, but I’m excited.”