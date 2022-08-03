Colleagues, loved ones honor Richard Cox as he retires as commonwealth's attorney

POWHATAN – It took a great deal of subterfuge to have Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard “Dickie” Cox walk through the door of his own surprise retirement party without knowing what was going on, but organizers are pretty sure they pulled it off.

The party, which they told Cox was a campaign fundraising event for Rob Cerullo, who stepped up Monday as the interim commonwealth’s attorney, was held Wednesday, July 27 at the War Memorial Arts and Culture Center.

But less than a minute into Cerullo’s pretend campaign speech, he called Cox up to the front of the room and unveiled the secret. At the same time, a large group of Cox’s family members came out from a room where they had been hiding to help give away the surprise.

Cox officially retired Friday, closing out 23 years serving in the office in various positions.

Cox’s more than four decades in public service saw him working nine years as a police officer in Chesterfield County until he went to law school and became an attorney. Except for three years in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne division right out of high school and one year in private practice, his entire career as an attorney has been in commonwealth’s attorney’s offices.

He came to work in Powhatan in January 1999, hired as the first full-time assistant commonwealth’s attorney. Cox was appointed interim to the position in December 2014 and ran successfully in one special election in 2015 and two general elections in 2015 and 2019.

Surprised and, at times, emotional, Cox thanked the room full of people for wishing him well, both as a group and several individuals there important to his life and career. He thanked the people who mentored him throughout his career and helped him learn about “how every case isn’t about putting somebody in jail; it’s about doing the right thing. Sometimes you take it on the chin by doing the right thing, but that’s OK.”

Cerullo presented Cox with a plaque with his commonwealth’s attorney’s badge and a recognition of his service. He admitted Cox’s wife, Patti, was responsible for sneaking the badge out so it could be mounted on the plaque, part of a recognition her husband said he didn’t want but his loved ones were determined to provide for him.

Dickie Cox, who was both chagrined and grateful, said he loved serving in the commonwealth’s attorney’s office but that leading the office was never a role he envisioned himself taking when he started in law enforcement all those years ago. He thanked the people along the way who helped him develop into the role, both in his personal and professional life, especially his wife and his father.

“I do want to thank each and every one of you,” he told the crowd at the party. “All of you have been very important in my life and I guarantee I will never forget one of you and I think of all of you often.”

Those involved in planning the party agreed it was a relief to have it finally done, especially Patti Cox, who said it was extremely difficult to keep the secret from her husband. But as she watched him speak to the crowd, she was incredibly happy for him to be recognized for all of his years of service.

“He said up there that he is blessed, and I am truly blessed to have him. He is truly the best man I know, not just professionally but personally, too,” she said. “He is a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and we are really looking forward to this next chapter with our family.”

Darrell Elder, legal assistant in the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, said it has been a joy working with Dickie Cox for the almost 15 years she has worked in the office.

“I have never worked with someone who is so kind, honest and just a really nice person with so much integrity. … I am going to miss him tremendously. He has been such an asset to Powhatan County,” she said.

Billy Davenport, who served as the Chesterfield Commonwealth’s attorney from 1988 to 2018, hired Cox after the latter served as an intern in the Chesterfield office. When the first position came open in Powhatan, nobody was better qualified than Cox, who does everything superbly, Davenport said.

“It really takes somebody like that, with real commonsense and an understanding of people, to be able to do what commonwealth’s attorneys are supposed to do – seek justice,” Davenport said.

Dan Giardini, a retired Powhatan deputy who works part-time in the court system, said he and Cox started together with the Chesterfield Police Department and have worked together for decades in various roles.