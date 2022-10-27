Comeback falls short for Knights versus the Vikings

Down to the wire at home against a stellar Brunswick Academy team (8-1), the Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot Knights (5-3) drove down the field with a chance to tie the game in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter before an interception helped the Vikings run out the clock for a 27-20 win.

The interception came on fourth down after quarterback Afton Harrow helped lead the team just outside the red zone to the 23-yard-line and took a deep shot down the field.

It was a tough loss, and the team’s only loss in a one-score game, but the Knights displayed an aggressive passing game, stellar defense and another powerful running performance from Hunter Case to give them a chance against a Vikings team that’s scored at least 60 points in six games this season.

After going down 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Knights offense received a spark from its defensive counterparts after junior Nathan Roberts made a huge tackle for loss that set up a muffed punt recovered by the Knights inside the Vikings 30-yard-line. Immediately after, Harrow connected on a pass across the middle to David Mann to set the Knights up inside the red zone, where the trio of Harrow, Case and Will Fichter combined to run the ball down to the 5-yard-line, where Case took it into the end zone himself to make it a 7-6 game after the missed 2-point conversion.

The next drive saw Roberts again step in to make a play, kicking off the drive with a sack that pushed the Vikings back eight yards and directly contributed to a three-and-out.

On offense, Mann again won on an inside slant for 23 yards, and the drive ended in a go-ahead 1-yard score from Harrow to give the Knights a 12-7 lead with less than two minutes to play in the first half.

The Vikings recaptured the lead just before the end of half though off a long drive-opening run down to the goal line, where they punched it in to take a 14-12 lead into the halfway point.

At halftime, BSH alumni from the 1971, 1983, 1989 and 2003 football teams walked to midfield where they were recognized and honored by the home crowd.

The second half started with another quick Vikings score, this time coming on the kickoff to make it a 20-12 deficit for the Knights.

It appeared BSH would respond on the next drive when Harrow fired a perfect deep ball in stride to Fichter for a touchdown, but it was wiped away by a holding penalty, and the Knights ultimately had to punt.

The Vikings took advantage of the break they received from the holding penalty, getting another breakout run down the sideline from their 25-yard-line that gave them a commanding 27-12 advantage with six minutes left in the third quarter.

If the Knights were to spark a late comeback, the efforts of Mann in the passing game would be vital, and he of course showed up with an acrobatic juggling catch on his way down to the grass for 11 yards that set up a 25-yard touchdown run from Case.

With the 2-point conversion successful on a Harrow pass to Fichter, the Knights trailed just seven points entering the fourth quarter.

With both teams punting to start the quarter, the Knights appeared to be the first team to get a big play in the final stretch when Case got a long catch and run inside the red zone, but it was again wiped away by a backbreaking offensive penalty.

It was on that drive that the Knights still got down to the 23 with a chance to win, but the interception put them on the ropes and allowed the Vikings an opportunity to run out the clock.

With 59 seconds left and no timeouts remaining on a short third down, the Knights defense was able to get a stop for a chance at a punt and maybe a hail mary, but in a mysterious turn of events that had fans baffled and the coaching staff receiving no explanation from the officiating crew, the clock drained down all the way to zero to end the game with a Vikings victory.

The Knights have one last regular season matchup this season with a home game versus Broadwater Academy (5-3) on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.