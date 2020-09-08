Community Life Church holds annual Operation School Supplies giveaway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

POWHATAN – Community Life Church’s annual Operation School Supplies event will see several hundred Powhatan students receiving the recommended school supplies list for free this month regardless of whether they are attending school in person or virtually.

Organizers held the first giveaway on Sept. 2 and will hold the final giveaway from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the church, which is located at 2410 New Dorset Circle in Powhatan.

A busy hive of church volunteers run the school supplies giveaway, which has been possible every year since the 2017-2018 school year because of funds from the Powhatan County Department of Social Services, said Jennifer Davis, outreach coordinator for Community Life Church.

While the first years of the program were based on income guidelines, those restrictions were lifted this year because of the economic impact of COVID-19 and the extra need it has created, she said.

“There are parents who have been out of work, and not only are they food insufficient now but they also need help with their school supplies even with the children being virtual,” Davis said.

What the group was able to accomplish last week was wonderful, Davis said, although it would have been helpful to have more volunteers helping distribute the supplies.