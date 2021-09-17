Community Matters reaches Powhatan seniors

She found that new space with the Rescue Squad Building, with the seniors making a nice dent in the space but still having room to grow, she said.

“It is a great stepping stone. I don’t know that it is a permanent solution to some of the interests these seniors have and having a space of their own. But it provides a kitchen and more space so it can be available at large to anybody that wants to pop in,” she said.

When asked to define what Community Matters is, Lloyd said it is supposed to be whatever the seniors who attend envision it to be. She intends to have some regular planned activities based on their interests and groups in the community willing to partner with her, but she also wants to see participants shape its use.

“As the seniors bring more ideas to the table on how they want to use the space, I see it as whatever their interests are with multiple things going on at once – maybe even branching out and doing field trips,” she said. “However they want to use the space and we find community support for that, that is basically what I see it being used as in lieu of a senior center.”

Some of the previous programs included photography, a talk on avoiding financial fraud, flower arranging, chair exercises, different art classes, Bingo, a visit from the Powhatan Public Library’s bookmobile.