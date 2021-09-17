Community Matters reaches Powhatan seniors

POWHATAN – When Richard Hillard’s wife Frances initially suggested they attend a session of Community Matters, a weekly senior gathering in Powhatan, he said he resisted.
There wasn’t any big reason – it just wasn’t something he thought he would normally attend. But she prevailed, and several months ago, the pair showed up for the first time.
That’s all it took, he said. That first interaction with other seniors was wonderful for them both, and neither can wait to show up each week and see their new friends.
“I enjoy coming here. I can’t wait to get here because there are people my age to interact with. I think this is a great activity for seniors,” said Richard Hillard, who turned 70 in August.
Community Matters is a Department of Social Services program that was borne in December 2020 out of the recognition that the senior population of Powhatan County was seeing too much isolation. Jayne Lloyd, program coordinator, came up with the idea to provide seniors a time for them to come together to enjoy activities and each other’s company.
“It wasn’t complaints; it was just general loneliness. I saw the effects of the isolation due to COVID with everything shutting down,” Lloyd said.
The group meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday and recently moved to a larger space at the Powhatan Rescue Squad Building, located at 3920 Marion Hardland Lane, to accommodate its rapidly growing numbers.
This is the group’s third home in less than a year as word spread and more seniors sought to attend, Lloyd said. She started with two groups of up to 12 seniors meeting in the back room of County Seat Restaurant. The location was a large space where they could social distance, avoid interaction with the general public, and still have room for programs or activities.
Lloyd said she was surprised by the immediate success of the program and the demand to see it grow. Seniors of diverse backgrounds have come together to make connections both with each other and the community partners that visited to speak and present to them.
“Because of the success of it, they always signed up every week, so I was always full. I couldn’t really ever branch out,” she said. “I think it meant a lot to me to hear repeatedly individuals say, ‘It is the highlight of my week. This is my only chance to see people.’ A lot of them would say that.”
In May 2021, the group moved to the training room in the Pocahontas Landmark Center, which allowed the two separate groups to come together in one space.
“The sense of community was built on as the two groups came together,” Lloyd said.
With that growing sense of community came increasing attendance. Seniors who were enjoying themselves would tell their friends, who also wanted to come. By August, Lloyd said she was already looking for a larger meeting space.
She found that new space with the Rescue Squad Building, with the seniors making a nice dent in the space but still having room to grow, she said.
“It is a great stepping stone. I don’t know that it is a permanent solution to some of the interests these seniors have and having a space of their own. But it provides a kitchen and more space so it can be available at large to anybody that wants to pop in,” she said.
When asked to define what Community Matters is, Lloyd said it is supposed to be whatever the seniors who attend envision it to be. She intends to have some regular planned activities based on their interests and groups in the community willing to partner with her, but she also wants to see participants shape its use.
“As the seniors bring more ideas to the table on how they want to use the space, I see it as whatever their interests are with multiple things going on at once – maybe even branching out and doing field trips,” she said. “However they want to use the space and we find community support for that, that is basically what I see it being used as in lieu of a senior center.”
Some of the previous programs included photography, a talk on avoiding financial fraud, flower arranging, chair exercises, different art classes, Bingo, a visit from the Powhatan Public Library’s bookmobile.
Some of the suggestions Lloyd has already received for programming included ancestry research, fitness, line dancing, sewing projects, photography, smart phone use, help writing about their lives, and tea parties.
“The seniors have appealed to see more multi-generational interaction, compelling programming, and engaging activities; they appreciate being able to contribute their own ideas on ways Community Matters can be a vital resource for Powhatan seniors,” Lloyd said.
She added that the community partners who have already worked with the program, such as the library, Powhatan Cooperative Extension Office, and a Richmond-based nonprofit called Art on Wheels, have been phenomenal.
Meg Higham, 66, moved to Powhatan about a year ago from Florida and was disappointed when she realized how little there was to do here for seniors. When she saw a notice about Community Matters she was immediately intrigued and started attending the first week of August.
“I was so happy this group got together where we have all of us like-minded seniors who want some activities and to make new friends,” she said.
Higham said she has loved the art classes, such as making a ceramic bowl one week or playing Bingo. She talked about wanting to see exercise classes such as Tai Chi, play Pinochle, Spades or Dominos, or do more art projects. But most of all, she is enjoying making new friends in her community.
Delores Leary, 82, has lived in Powhatan for 23 years and started attending Community Matters around the time it started. She was thrilled to have an activity aimed at Powhatan seniors because she is limited on her driving but really wanted to get out of her house and alleviate the boredom.
Leary said she attended Senior Connections’ programming before the pandemic but has been limited on her interactions since then. The opportunity to get out and socialize every Wednesday has meant a great deal to her.
“That is why I don’t miss coming. I enjoy it so much. I really do. I tell all my friends about it,” she said.
Hillard said he loves what they do now but eventually he would love to see the group start taking short road trips together.
As the program moves forward, Lloyd said she hopes the seniors feel that their wisdom and input is valued and that they can grow the opportunities for the participants. For the moment, she is just happy to see how the social connectedness Community Matters brings is helping local residents.
“I see relationships being facilitated there, connections being strengthened, and that is really community,” she said.
For more information about Community Matters, contact Lloyd at 804-698-0438.